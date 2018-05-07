‘The Voice’ 2018 Spoilers on Top 10 Winners Performances Tonight

On The Voice 2018 tonight, the top 10 contestants will deliver performances, in hopes of moving forward in the competition. Only one of them will end up the winner of season 14. Tonight, they each will take the stage and tomorrow, the at-home voting results will determine who will be saved from elimination and who will go home. Get to know each of the top 10 contestants in our rundown below, along with the spoilers on what they are performing tonight and who their coaches are this season.

Team Blake Shelton on “The Voice”

Pryor Baird is a part of Blake Shelton’s team and he is performing the song “My Town” tonight. Baird comes from Nashville, Tennessee and he is living out his dreams on the Voice stage as a performer. Originally, Baird dropped out of college in order to pursue music and he had some success with a band, but he didn’t have enough to pay the bills. This sometimes made chasing his dreams in the music industry a bit difficult, according to NBC.

Kyla Jade is on Blake Shelton’s team this season and for her performance tonight, she will be singing “This Is Me.” Some remember Jade as a part of BET’s gospel show Bobby Jones Gospel, but now she is taking The Voice by storm. She also has performed as a backup singer for former Voice coach Jennifer Hudson. Jade said that her musical influences stem from her Pentecostal church and her mom, as she grew up singing in church.

Spensha Baker is another contestant on Blake Shelton’s team and for her performance tonight, she is singing the song “Red”. In an interview with Reality TV World, Baker said she often gets advice from her mother about her journey, explaining that, “My mom said it best, you know, ‘Nothing is a shoo-in, nothing is guaranteed, so you really have to give your best each time and pray that it will work out.” When it comes to the kind of music Baker likes to focus on, she said that, “I think country, you know, I always say that my voice has a soulful aspect to it. I think we can hear a little bit more of that on country radio right now. And so, I think in terms of musical direction, that’s sort of the lane that I would fit into, along the lines of Chris Stapleton and Maren Morris, etc.”

Team Alicia Keys on “The Voice”

Britton Buchanan is performing the song “What’s Love Got to Do with It” on tonight’s show and his coach is Alicia Keys. Buchanan has a mature voice, especially for his age, and he can also play the guitar. In an interview with the Sanford Herald, Buchanan said that he’s been fortunate enough on the show to have gotten to perform songs that he already knows or is familiar with. He joked that if he got assigned a song he didn’t know, he might have an anxiety attack.

Also as a part of Alicia Keys’ team, Christiana Danielle will take the stage this evening to perform the song “Ain’t No Sunshine”. According to NBC, Danielle grew up singing in churches, youth centers, hospitals and other facilities, so being on The Voice is an entirely different world for her. In addition to music, Danielle has a passion for social work, which is her current career. Through music, on the show, she hopes to spread awareness and bring attention to mental illness issues.

Lastly, Jackie Foster is a part of Alicia Keys’ team as well and she will be performing a rendition of “Gravity” tonight. Foster comes from a completely musical family, with a guitar-playing father and siblings who also sing. Foster went on to get a full scholarship to Berklee College of Music, according to Idol Chattery, so she also has an education in her passion.

Team Kelly Clarkson on “The Voice”

Brynn Cartelli hails from Kelly Clarkson’s team and she is set to perform the song “Fix You” tonight. Cartelli is only 14 years old and she already is a force to be reckoned with on the show, as she is one of the front-runners for season 14. She is currently juggling a busy school schedule, while also playing lacrosse, but she has been able to continue to excel on the show. Recently, Cartelli spoke with Mass Live about her experience on the show and she said that, “The reality of being at The Voice hasn’t sunk in yet. I am still in this competition so it seems like normal life even though it’s all a dream come true.”

Kaleb Lee is a contestant on Kelly Clarkson’s team as well, and he is performing a rendition of the song “Boondocks”. Over the years, according to People, Lee has used music as an emotional outlet. He has been singing and playing the guitar since he was a child. Lee then went on to marry his wife Meagan and began leading worship for a church, though he still tried to pursue music. Unfortunately, his musical dreams did not yet come to fruition. He did, however, grow a family with his wife and the two now share two daughters, along with their adopted son.

Team Adam Levine on “The Voice”

RayShun LaMarr is a member of Adam Levine’s team and he is going to sing the song “Mr Jukes” on tonight’s show. LaMarr is known for his infectious, positive spirit and high energy, but for a couple years, LaMarr had to put his music dreams on hold, according to NBC. His official NBC bio reveals that, “He was diagnosed with lymphoma and multicentric Castleman’s disease, a rare genetic disorder. Rayshun lost much of his hearing, vision and voice. After two years of intense treatment, Rayshun is cancer-free and has regained his sight, hearing and vocals, enabling him to start performing again.”

Jackie Verna is the other artist left on Adam Levine’s team this season and she will give a performance of the song “Love Triangle”. In 2012, Verna was hit by a car that went through a red light and Verna was left with major injuries. The accident took a toll on her and she became extremely introverted. Music helped her get through her recovery, according to NBC.