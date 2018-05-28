Who Is Becca Kufrin Engaged To on ‘The Bachelorette’?

Before we get into Becca Kufrin’s big engagement news, this is your MAJOR SPOILERS WARNING. If you do NOT want to know who the reported winner is on The Bachelorette 2018 this season, STOP READING NOW. With that out of the way, let’s get to know who Kufrin’s fiance is … So, who is Becca Kufrin engaged to?

According to Reality Steve, Becca Kufrin is engaged to Garrett Yrigoyen. Reality Steve revealed, “Becca is engaged to Garrett. Pretty clear. No smoke and mirrors here …” Your Tango has reported that Yrigoyen is a 29-year-old surgical technology consultant, who lives in Reno, Nevada. What’s interesting about Yrigoyen is that he was previously married to a woman named Kayla Cunningham and Bachelorette host Chris Harrison has said this has definitely affected Yrigoyen.

In the past, several of the Bachelor and Bachelorette stars end up with the people they share their first kiss with, along with who they give the first impression rose to … This is definitely the case with Kufrin and Yrigoyen as well. Yrigoyen gets the first impression rose and a smooch from Kufrin on episode 1. Reality Steve explained that on the premiere, past stars of the show appear in order to “give Kufrin some advice.” He said, “Kaitlyn, JoJo, and Rachel join Becca at the mansion for a girl chat … And they certainly make it a point to remind everyone that all 3 men that they’re with are men they gave their first impression rose to AND got the first kiss of the season. Something Becca does with Garrett this episode.”

Kufrin’s family also reportedly shares some advice with her before her big Bachelorette journey and she definitely keeps them in mind when choosing a mate. For the premiere episode of the show this season, Reality Steve reported that Kufrin admits, “Garrett does remind me of home. I grew up fishing and hunting with my dad, and to know that Garrett does that, I’m like, ‘Oh my God, you would fit in so well …’ My family would love him. I really like Garrett, and quite honestly, I really like all of these guys so far.”

For his limo arrival on the show, Yrigoyen actually shows up in a mini van, hoping to show Kufrin that he’s ready to be a dad and a good husband. Family appears to be important to him as well.

When dishing on the big proposal, Kufrin was excited, exclaiming to People that she is engaged. Kufrin revealed, “It was the happiest moment of my life. And it feels so good to say it. I still pinch myself, like, did that all just happen? It’s been a whirlwind.”

Host Harrison recently opened up to The Hollywood Reporter, saying that the cast members are not required to propose or accept any proposals. He explained that, “First and foremost, people need to know that nothing is guaranteed. There is no contract and there isn’t pressure from the cast or crew … It’s all up to you. It’s free will … You don’t have to. You can walk away.” Fortunately for Kufrin, she appears to end up with a fiance who doesn’t have second thoughts this time around. Ex Arie Luyendyk Jr. is currently still engaged to The Bachelor 2018 runner-up Lauren Burnham.