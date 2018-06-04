Blake Horstmann Was Rumored to Be the Winner of ‘The Bachelorette’ 2018: Is He?

Before we get into all the rumors about The Bachelorette 2018 winner, let this serve as a MAJOR SPOILER WARNING. Do NOT continue reading if you don’t want to know who the reported winner of the season is, the fate of Blake Horstmann on the show, or any other big details about the outcome of the season.

With that out of the way, let’s get into the rumors surrounding Blake Horstmann, who gets the first solo date of the season. Star Becca Kufrin also got to meet him ahead of the start of the season, on the After the Final Rose Special for Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor. In the weeks leading up to the show, Horstmann was reported as being a part of the final four by Reality Steve. Instagram comments and rumors then swirled and there were rumblings that Horstmann was the winner. So, is he?

Unfortunately for Horstmann fans, Reality Steve has reported that he does make it to the final two, but the winner is contestant Garrett Yrigoyen. Reality Steve revealed, “Becca is engaged to Garrett. Pretty clear. No smoke and mirrors here …”

On episode 2 of The Bachelorette, Horstmann and Kufrin share their first one-on-one date together destroying things that represent Kufrin’s past relationship with Luyendyk. The episode description released by ABC reads, “Blake is the fortunate man to get the first one-on-one date. Chris Harrison reveals that Becca and Blake will work through the Bachelorette’s stunning ending to the past season by destroying objects that represent Arie and Becca’s relationship, including the demolition derby racecar, the breakup couch and a video of their engagement. Rapper Lil Jon performs his hit, “Turn Down for What,” as the couple use sledgehammers to make waste of the bad memories. This unassuming guy opens up about his unfortunate dating past, but will his vulnerability be a plus or a minus for Becca?” Don’t worry. Horstmann, of course, gets the rose on this date.

Horstmann hails from the state of Colorado and some may recognize him as the cast member who showed up on the After the Final Rose special on a horse. When he’s not riding horseback around a TV studio, he works as a sales rep for Coors. His Instagram profile has been set to private, like many of his fellow Bachelorette contestants, and his tagline on his profile says that he’s “probably out of town.” On his Linked In account, Horstmann describes himself as this: “I am a young, motivated, overachieving, marketing and communication degree holder with a passion for learning. I am not afraid of and enjoy learning new things and love a good challenge. I am continuously striving for success and perfection in everything I do … I enjoy hanging with family, friends and anybody I can learn from. I do not shy away from a competitive atmosphere and strive in a culture that is upbeat and progressing.” Horstmann then added that, “I take life one step at a time and enjoy the little things.”