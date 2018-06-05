Colton Underwood Girlfriend News: Is He Dating Tia Booth?

Colton Underwood is already a fan-favorite on The Bachelorette 2018, but right off the bat, he has a secret to reveal to star Becca Kufrin. Now, before we get into all the details on Underwood’s recent rumors surrounding former Bachelor contestant Tia Booth, this is your SPOILER WARNING. If you do NOT want to know about Underwood’s fate on the show or his connection to Booth, STOP READING NOW.

Okay. Let’s get into the juicy details. According to Reality Steve, Colton Underwood and Tia Booth are filming on Bachelor in Paradise 2018 together. So, it sounds like the two could definitely be dating. But, let’s rewind. How did this happen?

According to Reality Steve, the two were dating prior to Underwood’s joining Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette … but it wasn’t a long time before, as reported by Romper. Reality Steve first reported that, “Colton and Tia had a history before Colton came on this show. They weren’t DM’ing, or flirting, or casually talking – he’d flown her to CA and I’m guessing it wasn’t for tea and crumpets … Then once it’s out on that date, just the fact that he was seeing your friend all while applying for this show, doesn’t that tell you all you need to know about this guy? Clearly Becca likes Colton.” Speculation about Booth possibly dating one of Kufrin’s contestants from this season started in early April 2018, according to Life & Style Magazine.

On episode 2 of The Bachelorette 2018, Underwood lets Kufrin know that he used to date her friend, Booth. Reality Steve has reported, “During the after party is where Colton tells Becca that he was in a relationship with Tia pre-show. As mentioned back when I first broke this, I still don’t know how Becca had no clue. Becca and Tia and Caroline were all together in Florida the weekend before Tia and Caroline flew to LA for the WTA taping. Girls talk, right? You talk about guys you’ve been with, no? Especially someone you may have just been seeing? I mean, if you want to suspend disbelief and say Tia and Colton didn’t start up until after that weekend, there’s just no way … Hell, maybe she never told Becca there was a guy in another state she was seeing. I guess it’s possible? Whatever the case, this after party is where Colton brings it up, which sets up next week’s group date where they make sure to have Tia on it.” Kufrin is very much thrown for a loop with this information, but she doesn’t eliminate Underwood.

In fact, Underwood makes it to the final four. He is not the winner, however. To see who wins The Bachelorette 2018, you can find that information here.

During episode 3 of the show, Booth actually makes an appearance and reportedly sits down with both Kufrin and Underwood. Awkward. Reality Steve stated that, “Colton, Tia, and Becca have their talk, and obviously it leaves on a good note, since Colton is kept around.” Kufrin revealed to Entertainment Tonight that, “Yeah, they did have a past, so that’s something Tia and I had conversations about. They dated. I don’t know how serious it was, but you’ll see all of that unfold throughout the season as well.”

Prior to the start of the season, Booth took to Instagram to show her support for her friend, Kufrin. In a caption, Booth wrote, “This girl right here is the real deal. I can honestly say that Becca is one of the best people on this planet. Her heart&soul are so pure, and she truly sees the best in everyone, [Becca], you make me want to be the best version of myself. I am rooting for you so hard, and can’t wait for America to fall in love with your beautiful self (if they haven’t already) I love you so much, and am so blessed to call you a best friend. #thebachelorette @bacheloretteabc #myqueen.” Now that Booth is in paradise with Underwood, we wonder about the state of their friendship.