‘The Bachelorette’ 2018 Winner: Who Wins Season 14?

BEWARE OF MAJOR SPOILERS. DO NOT READ IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO KNOW THE WINNER OF THE BACHELORETTE 2018.

Last season on The Bachelor, Becca Kufrin went through a very public break up with 2018 star Arie Luyendyk Jr. The two became engaged on the finale and Luyendyk had second thoughts, opting for runner-up Lauren Burnham. On the same night as the finale, Kufrin was revealed to be the next new star of The Bachelorette. Now, Kufrin, is again engaged and we have all the details on who wins The Bachelorette 2018.

While it may look like Kufrin jumped into love quickly after her split from Luyendyk, she explained to People that, “Yes, I fell in love and we were engaged. But that ended. And I realized nothing since then changed. I still wanted to find my partner, and I wasn’t going to let anything stop me … I went through the grieving process. I was confused and angry and all the emotions you go through a heartbreak with.” Kufrin has also said that she has forgiven Luyendyk for breaking her heart on national television.

When it comes to Kufrin’s new fiance, according to USA Today, she says that, “It just has a different feeling. It feels so good to say it, and this time I feel like it’s gonna stick … I feel like I just can’t wipe the smile off my face. It just feels like it’s just a perfect fit for me … in my heart, it just feels so right. I feel like I finally found my missing puzzle piece.” So, who is the lucky man?

According to Reality Steve, Becca Kufrin is engaged to Garrett Yrigoyen. Reality Steve revealed, “Becca is engaged to Garrett. Pretty clear. No smoke and mirrors here …” Daily Mail has reported that Yrigoyen is a 29-year-old surgical technology consultant, who lives in Reno, Nevada.

What’s interesting about Yrigoyen is that he was previously married to a woman named Kayla Cunningham. OKHereIsTheSituation has reported that the ex-couple’s wedding was on September 19, 2015 and they divorced after approximately 6 months. The divorce was finalized on March 25, 2016. Bachelorette host Chris Harrison commented on the split, saying that, “There’s a little backstory to Garrett. He’s heartbroken, and it wasn’t that long ago.”

(SPOILER): Becca and Garrett, sittin’ in a tree pic.twitter.com/cMdwdpFoiV — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) March 28, 2018

The last three stars of The Bachelorette (Kaitlyn, JoJo, and Rachel), who all appear on the premiere episode of Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette, fell for the man they each gave their first impression rose to on their seasons. In addition, these three men were also the first men they kissed on the show. Yrigoyen fits right into this category. Reality Steve reported that Yrigoyen was this season’s recipient of the first impression rose, as well as the first kiss.

According to Google, Bachelorette host Harrison says that fans definitely will gravitate towards Yrigoyen this season. Harrison explained, “He made a very good first impression. He has a lot in common with Becca, She is kind of goofy and funny in a nerdy kind of way, and so is Garrett. They really get along well from the beginning.Garrett is that guy that always makes it about Becca. He always puts her at ease. So she gravitates toward him.”