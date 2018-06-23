Chelsey Yeager, Vinnie Paul’s Girlfriend & ‘Soulmate’

Chelsey Yeager was the long-term girlfriend of the Pantera drummer and founder, Vinnie Paul. On June 22, Pantera made the tragic announcement that Paul had passed away at the age of 54. Paul formed the band in 1981 in Texas with his brother, “Dimebag” Darrell, who was shot dead by former Marine Nathan Gale while performing in a club in Columbus, Ohio, in December 2004.

Pantera was considered to be one of the biggest names in heavy metal in the world. The Facebook statement simply read, “Vincent Paul Abbot aka Vinnie Paul has passed away. Paul is best known for his work as the drummer in the bands Pantera and Hellyeah. No further details are available at this time. The family requests you please respect their privacy during this time.”

One of those mourning Paul more than most is his girlfriend and “soul mate,” Chelsey Yeager, 27. On her Twitter bio, Yeager wrote that she was “soul mate” to Paul. On a separate Twitter account, Yeager wrote about Paul in 2014, “I am hanging out with my babe Vinnie. I love him so much.” The couple had been together since 2013.

Posts on Yeager’s Instagram page showed that couple lived in Las Vegas together. The last photos uploaded by Yeager with the two together show them at her birthday party on June 7.

Other posts on that page show that Yeager has done modeling for Texas-based photographer, Eric Garcia. In October 2017, Paul and Yeager attended Sammy Hagar’s 70th birthday party in Cabo.

In celebration of Paul’s birthday on March 11, Yeager’s mother wrote on Facebook, “Happy, Happy Birthday Vinnie! You bring so much joy to our life!!” While Yeager’s father, Qunton, posted on Facebook in the immediate aftermath of Paul’s death, “A man, a legend, a partner is gone. I, we will miss you so much.