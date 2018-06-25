How to Watch ‘The Bachelorette’ Episode 5 Online

Episode 5 of The Bachelorette airs on June 25, 2018, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT on the ABC network. But, if you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch The Bachelorette live online via your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including ABC (live in most markets), so you can watch The Bachelorette online. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of ABC on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has many shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV: ABC (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Orange” plus “Broadcast Extra” channel bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of both packages, and you can then watch ABC live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

On tonight’s episode of the show, the bachelors head to Las Vegas, Nevada and Colton Underwood gets the solo date with star Becca Kufrin. For the group date, 9 men get to hang out with legendary crooner Wayne Newton and ABC has reported that, “Nine men travel to a sprawling estate where Becca greets them along with Mr. Las Vegas himself – Wayne Newton – who is accompanied by his wife, Kathleen McCrone Newton. After showing off his collection of vintage cars and massive collection of Vegas memorabilia to the awestruck bachelors, Newton has a music-themed test for them. Each must write his own love-for-Becca lyrics for his iconic 1963 hit “Danke Schoen” and then perform their new renditions of the song in front of a live audience. Newton introduces “Becca’s Bachelorette Rat Pack” to the appreciative crowd and the men do their best to stay on key. Afterward, one man acts immaturely and considers leaving for good, but Becca entrusts the group rose to an unsuspecting, charming bachelor.”

In addition to the solo date and the group date tonight, the dreaded 2-on-1 date of the season is finally here. Contestants David and Jordan, who have been vocal about their disdain for each other all season, face off on the 2-on-1 date, but who will Becca Kufrin decide to keep in the competition? Will both men be eliminated? Could she decide to keep each of them? Fans will have to watch and see the fates of these men tonight.