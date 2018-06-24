‘Westworld’ Season 2 Finale: What Time & Channel Does It Air in the U.S. & U.K.?

The Westworld Season 2 finale is airing tonight, after the premiere kicked off on April 22, 2018. This second season has been phenomenal and we can’t begin to imagine what the show has in store for us during Episode 10, the finale. The episode is called “The Passenger,” and it will be the last episode we see for about a year. You’ll likely want to watch each episode live as it airs, so you don’t miss a thing and you’re not spoiled about any major developments. Here are all the details you need to know about how to watch tonight’s episode.

AIR DATE & TIME: Tonight’s finale of Westworld airs in the U.S. at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central.) on Sunday, June 24. The finale will be 31 minutes longer than normal, ending at 10:31 p.m. Eastern. If you’re streaming Episode 10 on HBO GO or HBO NOW, the finale is going to be start a little earlier than when it airs on live broadcast TV. According to HBO’s website, for streaming viewers the finale will begin at 8:57 p.m. Eastern on HBO GO and HBO NOW, versus 9 p.m. Eastern on the TV channel. (An encore presentation will then air on HBO again at 12:01 a.m. Eastern.)

If you want to watch the finale On Demand, you’ll have to wait until Monday, June 25.

According to HBO Canada’s schedule, the Season 2 episodes also air on Sunday nights, but they sometimes begin at 9:04 p.m. ET/PT in Canada. So if it’s starting a little later in Canada, don’t worry. (However, it appears that tonight’s episode will start on time.)

In the U.K., Westworld will be simulcast in Britain by Sky Atlantic at the same time it premieres in the U.S. (which, in the U.K., will be Mondays at 2 a.m.) It will be shown again in the U.K. later on that same Monday at 9 p.m.

TV CHANNEL FOR WESTWORLD: Tonight’s finale will air on HBO. To find out what channel HBO is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel HBO is on for you.

LIVE STREAM: Westworld offers many great ways to watch the show online if you don’t have access to cable. These include HBO Now, DirecTV Now, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. If you’re interested in learning more details about how to watch Westworld via live stream, please see Heavy’s story here.

Here’s a preview for tonight.

The finale has already aired in London, and a few fans were lucky enough to see it. But no one is sharing any spoilers, so most of us are going to be surprised together. It looks like a lot of people are going to be converging on the Forge aka The Door aka The Valley Beyond at the same time. At the very least, Dolores and Bernard and William will be there. But Akecheta is likely going to show up with Maeve’s daughter. Maeve herself might end up there if she manages to get free.

Remember, we’re still dealing with multiple timelines. In the “present,” the Valley is already flooded. Bernard was there and told everyone that he killed them all. But we’re also seeing the Bernard heading to the Valley to try to stop Dolores, before it’s flooded. So we’re likely going to get two timelines where Bernard shows up to the Valley. That will be interesting. (And maybe, for some fans, a bit confusing.)