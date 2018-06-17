‘Westworld’ Season 2 Number of Episodes & Schedule: When Is the Finale?

If you’re wondering when the finale of Westworld is, then you’ve come to the right place. And no, we’re not ready for the season to end yet either, but it’s already upon us. We’re sad to report that Westworld Season 2 only has 10 episodes. Tonight’s Episode 9 is the second-to-the-last episode of the season.

And yes, that means Episode 10 is the finale. Next week, Sunday June 24, is the finale of Westworld Season 2. This is going to be an extra long finale that lasts about 90 minutes.

But yes, it definitely feels like it’s far too soon for the finale to already be airing. But sadly, the season is only 10 episodes long and we’re already at the end. Here’s a list of all the episodes as they have aired this season and their schedule. This list has some minor spoilers for Season 2, except for Episodes 9 and 10.

Episode 1, “Journey Into the Night” – The premiere aired on April 22. The synopsis reads: “The puppet show is over, and we are coming for you and the rest of your kind. Welcome back to Westworld.”

Episode 2, “Reunion” – This episode aired on April 29. Run time 58:34. The synopsis reads: “Why don’t we start at the beginning?”

Episode 3, “Virtu e Fortuna”-This episode aired May 6. Run time 58:46. The synopsis reads: “There is beauty in who we are. Shouldn’t we, too, try to survive?”

Episode 4, “The Riddle of the Sphinx” – This episode aired May 13. Run time 1:11:25. The synopsis reads: “Is this now? If you’re looking forward, you’re looking in the wrong direction.”

Episode 5, “Akane No Mai” – This episode aired May 20. Run time 58:17. The synopsis reads: “Welcome to Shogun World.” Yes, this was the amazing episode with Maeve in Shogun World, where she realized her true power. You can learn what the title means here.

Episode 6, “Phase Space” – This episode aired on May 27.

Episode 7, “Les Ecorches” – This episode aired on June 3. Learn what Les Ecorches means here.

Episode 8, “Kiksuya” – This episode aired on June 10 and revealed the Ghost Nation’s back story. Read a review of the episode here.

Episode 9, “Vanishing Point” – This episode airs on June 17.

Episode 10, “The Passenger” – This episode is the finale and will air on June 24. The finale will be 90 minutes long. The synopsis reads: “Everyone converges at the Valley Beyond.”

So what are the major characters doing, as of the end of Episode 8? Here’s a quick look, with no spoilers for Episode 9 or Episode 10.

William is following Ford’s game for him. He’s searching for a door but almost died in the process. Now his daughter, Emily, has him. We also know that William was spreading a sickness. My guess is that the sickness is William’s way of giving the hosts’ sentience, through violence. That leads to violent ends, as we have been warned. (We also still don’t know the meaning of that map Emily was carrying around.)

Dolores may be another contender in Ford’s game. She doesn’t believe in true liberty for the hosts, as evidenced in what she did to Teddy. She’s seeking a weapon in the Valley Beyond, and she’s deciding for herself who is worthy of passing through the Valley.

Akecheta has been searching for a door which is likely also in the Valley Beyond. He’s the first host to become self aware, and he did it through a non-violent process centered on love.

Maeve may have also found self-awareness through love rather than violence. But she also has admin privileges through Ford’s code. It’s unclear where her autonomy ends and Ford’s program begins. She’s the only one who can control hosts like Ford can.

Charlotte is seeking to send a code hidden within Abernathy to Delos. We still don’t know what that was (if it was another consciousness, the bicameral mind program, or a blueprint for transferring human consciousness into a host.) Right now, Dolores has that code, though.

Bernard is now controlled by Ford, who is sharing his control unit and residing within it. So now it seems like Bernard may not be a contender in Ford’s game like I thought.

There are other important characters, like Hector, Elsie, Strand, and more. But after Episode 8, I concluded that the main contenders in Ford’s game are Dolores, Maeve, Akecheta, and William. What do you think?