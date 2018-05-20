What Does ‘Akane No Mai’ Mean on ‘Westworld’?

The fifth episode of Westworld Season 2 airs tonight. This episode is called “Akane No Mai” and it is going to be set entirely in Shogun World, with much of the episode not even being in English. (Thank you subtitles!) But what does Akane No Mai mean? This article only has very minor spoilers about tonight’s episode.

The synopsis for the episode reads “ショーグン・ワールドへようこそ (Welcome to Shogun World).” That by itself doesn’t give us much of a clue about the episode’s title.

Roughly translated, Akane No Mai can mean Akane’s Dance (or others have suggested “Red Dance.”) Akane is a female given name, and there will be a character named Akane in tonight’s episode. Entertainment Weekly confirmed that this character is a geisha. A geisha’s main role is entertaining men through singing, dancing, and playing instruments. It will be fascinating to see how this plays out in tonight’s episode.

Rinko Kikuchi will be playing the role of Akane tonight, which might give you a hint about how important her character will be to the episode. She recently appeared on Pacific Rim: Uprising, Pacific Rim, and Terra Formars. Kikuchi was born just south of Tokyo, and was the first Japanese actress to be nominated for an Oscar in 50 years.

In addition, Hiroyuki Sanada will be playing Musashi. He’s a very well known actor, having appeared in many shows and movies including The Last Ship (Takehaya), Helix (Dr. Hiroshi Hatake), Revenge (Satoshi Takeda), and Lost (Dogen).

Westworld creators have been teasing a Japanese episode since early April. Co-creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy told Entertainment Weekly that they were really excited about a Japanese episode.

Nolan said, “Part of the reason we’re going to Shogun World instead of to Roman World or Medieval World is, yes, you saw those in the original film. But also if you’re doing a theme park, you wouldn’t limit it to the Western European or North American experience… And selfishly, it comes down to being obsessed with Japanese cinema as a kid and earnestly wanting to make an homage to Akira Kurosawa and the other films I grew up watching. My older brothers and I watched Sergio Leone Westerns and Kurosawa’s classic samurai films and were fascinated to discover they had the same plot.”

Shogun World itself is based on the Edo period of 1680 to 1867, but with artifacts from across 300 years. Nolan elaborated on why he wanted most of an episode to be in Japanese:

“In addition to Kurosawa films, which are plenty bloody, I grew up watching the Sonny Chiba films — those are the ones Tarantino is riffing on in his films with the superfluidity of gore and mayhem; this sense of an alternately brutal and beautiful world that raises the volume on what the guests might be looking for. It wasn’t just about gore, it’s also about being immersive. We wanted to feel like our story dropped into a totally different world. Basically, we have a whole episode in Japanese.”