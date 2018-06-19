Did XXXTentacion Have a Wife? Did He Have Children?

XXXTentacion’s tragic shooting death at the age of just 20 in South Florida has some people wondering about his heirs. Namely, did XXXTentacion have a wife? Was he married? Did he have children?

The controversial rapper’s real name was Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy. He was born and raised in Florida and exploded to stardom mostly starting in 2016 and 2017 after posting his music on SoundCloud. He left behind an estate that includes a several million-dollar fortune and mansion. However, he did not have a wife and was not married. Whether he had kids is less clear, as he was accused of beating his girlfriend when she was pregnant but seemed to disavow the child.

Here’s what you need to know:

XXXTentacion’s Girlfriend Was Pregnant When He Was Accused of Beating Her in 2016

Anyway, Geneva Ayala, the girl that was brutally abused, is still alive. She hasn’t been able to work because his fans have been consistently harassing at her jobs. So, if you really don’t condone his actions or care about victims of abuse, do something. https://t.co/A1t58Fp7QX — Plaboni 🍯 (@plababe) June 19, 2018

The charges against XXXTentacion for allegedly beating up his girlfriend date back to 2016. She was pregnant at the time. He was accused of aggravated battery of a pregnant woman, domestic battery by strangulation, false imprisonment, and witness-tampering.

Although XXX later denied she was pregnant and also denied that the baby was his, the prosecutors would not have filed charges as they did if there was not a pregnancy. You can see that notation here in the Miami-Dade court files. It clearly indicates that a charge was filed involving a pregnant victim.

A lengthy profile of XXXTentacion in the Miami New Times says he and the girlfriend, Geneva Ayala, started dating in 2016 when they locked eyes at one of the rapper’s concerts. They both were the product of troubled upbringings. The article describes a series of extremely disturbing violent incidents, including one with a barbecue fork, and it alleges that, according to Ayala, “he beat her at times, choked her, broke clothes hangers on her legs, threatened to chop off her hair or cut out her tongue, pressed knives or scissors to her face, and held her head under water in their bathroom while promising to drown her.” The rapper had not yet stood trial and denied the allegations. However, they moved back in together in September 2017, the article reports. Things didn’t get better.

According to The New Times, “They were trying to have a baby, and when a pregnancy test returned positive, Onfroy was happy.” However, he later threatened to kill her and the “jit” (meaning the child) if she didn’t tell him “the truth,” states the article. “Geneva f**ked my homeboy… She tried to bribe me and my mother and my people for $3,000,” he alleged in one call from jail, while audibly laughing. “Stop believing the motherf**king rumors. I did not beat that b**ch; she got jumped. Bye.” He also claimed in a recorded call from jail that Ayala had never really been pregnant, according to The Miami New Times. A GoFundMe site that chronicles Geneva’s injuries has raised more than $30,000 to help her.

It’s not clear whether Ayala ever had the baby or whether paternity was formally challenged or proven. She told the Miami New Times that she deleted her social media accounts due to harassment, and XXXTentacion did not post anything about a baby. The Miami article doesn’t indicate whether she ever gave birth. Thus, if he has a child, it was not one that he accepted as his own, at least according to the jail calls. The court records indicate the charge involving pregnancy was not dismissed however. Disputes in the case revolved around sealing of the jail calls and whether to release XXXTentacion on bail. Despite accusations by some online that the charges were dropped, Miami-Dade court records show the case was still pending at the time of the rapper’s death.

XXXTentacion Had Already Made Millions & His Music Is Selling Even More After His Death

XXXTentacion leaves behind a fortune to whomever is deemed to be his heir or heirs (he was raised by his grandmother but also had a close relationship with his mother. His father was reportedly incarcerated and he also had a half sister). According to Celebrity Net Worth, he amassed a fortune of $2 million. In 2017, the rapper released his first album through Empire Distribution. “It debuts at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart,” reported Vulture in a timeline of XXXTentacion’s career. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he earned the $2 million through his music career.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, XXXTentacion announced in October 2017 that he had signed a $6 million contract. However, he then terminated that contract, according to the site, although it’s not clear why. In 2017, Billboard reported on the multi-million dollar deal, writing that “Capitol Music Group’s subsidiary Caroline has signed XXXTentacion to a record deal.”

His music has taken off even more after his death. The rapper “has the no. 1 and no. 2 albums on Amazon’s Movers and Shakers Digital Music list. His album ‘?’ — which dropped in March — saw a whopping 41,306% spike in a matter of hours. XXX’s ’17’ album is up nearly 9,000%,” TMZ reported.

You can learn more about XXXTentacion’s family here: