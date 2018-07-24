Demi Lovato ‘Drug Overdose’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Demi Lovato has been hospitalized after suffering an “apparent” heroin overdose, reports TMZ. The TMZ report says that Lovato was rushed to Los Angeles hospital from her home in the Hollywood Hills at around noon local time. There is no word on her condition. Former TMZ reporter Anthony Dominic tweeted that he has been “told that people close to Demi are saying it’s not heroin.” TMZ later reported that Lovato was being treated with Narcan aka Naloxon Hydrochloride. The drug is commonly used to block the effects of opioids, especially in cases of overdose.

The Hollywood Reporter says that authorities were called to a home in the 8000 block of Laurel View Drive after reports of female who had overdosed. Lovato’s home is along Laurel View Drive.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Lovato Is Due to Perform in Atlantic City on July 26

According to her official website, Lovato is scheduled to perform in Atlantic City at Atlantic City Beach in New Jersey on July 26. Her next show after that isn’t scheduled until September 20’s show in Mexico City. On July 22, Lovato appeared at the California Mid-State Fair along with Iggy Azalea in Paso Robles. One review said described Azalea and Lovato getting “down and dirty” during their performance. A video circulated in the aftermath of the performance, apparently showing Lovato forgetting to the lyrics to her song, “Sober.”

On June 21, Lovato released the song “Sober” in which she discussed a slip from her sobriety. Lovato called the song, “My truth.” Among the lyrics to the song are, “Mama, I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore / And Daddy, please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor / To the ones who never left me / We’ve been down this road before / I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore.”

2. Lovato Is Due to Appear on Shazam Tonight

Oh hi 😘 Guess who’s on @BeatShazamFOX tonight at 8/7c? pic.twitter.com/53v6PPb4oh — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) July 24, 2018

Just hours before her reported overdose, Lovato tweeted to remind her followers that she is due to appear on Beat Shazam tonight at 8 p.m. The show is pre-recorded.

3. Lovato Has Spoken Out Against a Perceived Glamorization of Drugs in the Media

In January 2011, Lovato was released from the Timberline Knolls rehab facility after battling bulimia and “self-medicating” with drugs and alcohol. Lovato spoke openly about what she perceived as the glamorization of drug and alcohol use in the wake of Philip Seymour Hoffman’s death from heroin in February 2014. Lovato wrote on Twitter, “I wish more people would lose the stigma and treat addiction as the deadly and serious DISEASE that it is. Drugs are not something to glamorize in pop music or film to portray as harmless recreational fun. It’s not cute, “cool” or admire able. It’s very rare when people can actually predict their addiction and even then, you never know when too much is going to take their life or take a bad batch of whatever it is their using. It’s time people start really taking action on changing what we’re actually singing/rapping about these days because you never know if you could be glamorizing a certain drug to a first time user or alcoholic who could possibly end up dead because they end up suffering from the same deadly disease so many have already died from. This stuff is not something to mess with. Why risk it? Addiction IS a disease. Please spread the word so we can take the taboo out of discussing this illness and raising awareness to people of all ages. RIP Philip Seymour Hoffman.. An INCREDIBLE artist who lost his life to this horrible disease.. May you rest peacefully and in complete serenity now that your pain is gone. God Bless…”

4. Lovato Once Said that Her Drug Addiction Was So Bad She Would Smuggle Cocaine on to Airplanes

Lovato also spoke about her drug use in a December 2013 interview with Access Hollywood where she said, “I couldn’t go 30 minutes to an hour without cocaine and I would bring it on airplanes. I would smuggle it basically and just wait until everyone in first class would go to sleep and I would do it right there. I’d sneak to the bathroom and I’d do it. That’s how difficult it got and that was even with somebody [with me].”

5. Lovato Was Photographed With a Cellphone Sticker Reading, ‘Heroin Killed the Radio Star’

In 2011, Lovato was pictured with a sticker reading, “Heroin killed the radio star” on her cellphone. E! reported at the time that the sicker was from a the brand, Sober Is Sexy, which is run by a friend of Lovato’s. Other branded t-shirts feature slogans such as, “The Only Coke I Do Is Diet” and “Don’t Die.”