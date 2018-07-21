Jennifer Holland: Who Is James Gunn’s Girlfriend?

Jennifer Holland is the long-term girlfriend of director James Gunn. In July 2018, Gunn was removed from his directing role of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 after controversial tweets emerged from the director’s past. Disney chairman Alan Horn said that Gunn’s tweets represented “offensives attitudes and statements.” The tweets, which were from 2008 and 2009, saw Gunn make jokes about rape and pedophilia. In an apology, Gunn said that he was “very, very different than I was a few years ago.”

In a November 2015 Facebook post, Gunn described that first meeting Holland, 31, “was like seeing a color I had never seen before.” He added, “I didn’t know they made people like this: her wisdom, strength, integrity and kindness, all in one human being, were foreign to me. Every moment with Jenn is a reminder that, if I’m open, life always offers discoveries around the corner, and no matter how much I think I know, my knowledge is only a ray of light on a star in the cosmos of what there is to be known. Happy birthday, Jenn. I know you’re not perfect, but you’re perfect to me. I’m lucky to be your guy.” Gunn made another Facebook post about Holland in February 2017 when he described a car accident she had been in on the Pacific Coast Highway. Gunn wrote in part, “A tow truck slammed into the back of her Audi, shoving her car COMPLETELY UNDER a truck, which then hit another car which veered into the other side of the road, demolishing that car as well.” Gunn went on to say that Holland hadn’t been seriously injured and turned the message into a plea to his followers to drive carefully.

According to her IMDb page, Holland, a native of Chicago, is a working actress in Hollywood. Holland has made appearances in the TV shows, Drake & Josh, CSI: Miami, Bones and Rizzoli & Isles. Holland’s most recent appearance is a recurring role in the CMT drama Sun Records, a series about the seminal record label. Holland plays Becky Phillips, wife of rock and roll pioneer Sam Phillips, who is portrayed by Chad Michael Murray in the show.

Gunn’s chief accuser was conservative political activist Mike Cernovich. Cernovich, apparently took exception to Gunn’s anti-Donald Trump messages on Twitter. He told the Huffington Post in the aftermath of Gunn’s firing, “I couldn’t sleep. I was up until 3 a.m. That’s a lot of real sick stuff. I’ve been a very good boy since Pizzagate.” Pizzagate was a fake story purported by Cernovich and others in the alt-right that alleged the Democratic party was involved in a child sex ring that ran out of a Washington D.C. pizza restaurant.