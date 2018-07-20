Roseanne Barr Says She Was Fired For Being a Trump Supporter

Roseanne Barr is working hard to put out the fire that her May tweet about Valerie Jarrett set off. Just today, the former TV star has tweeted two videos from her “private studio” in which she attempts to tell her side of the story.

In her latest video, Barr says angrily that the real reason she was fired from ABC is that she is a Trump supporter.

And that, according to Barr, is “not allowed” in Hollywood.

You can watch the new video here, and you can also watch her earlier, more emotional video here.

In the new video, Barr says,

“When ABC called and asked me to explain my “egregious and unforgivable” tweet, I told them I thought Velerie Jarret was white, and I also said I’m willing to go on the View, Jimmy Kimmel, or whatever other show you want me to go on and explain that to my audience.

“Now, Instead what happened was about 40 minutes after that before even one advertiser pulled out, my show was canceled and I was labeled a racist.

“Why, you ask? Well the answer is simple. It’s because I voted for Donald Trump. And that is not allowed in Hollywood.”

Barr’s TV show, Roseanne, had a short-lived revival this year before ABC cancelled it in the fallout after Barr’s Valerie Jarrett tweet. In the revived show, the main character, Roseane, is a Trump supporter. Barr explained that “it’s just realistic” for Roseanne to be a Trump supporter, since, she said, the show featured working-class Americans.

Barr said, “I’ve always attempted to portray a realistic portrait of the American people and of working class people. And in fact it was working class people who elected Trump,” Barr said in January.

Barr herself is an outspoken supporter of Donald Trump, just like her short-lived character.