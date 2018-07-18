WATCH: Stormy Daniels Arrest Video at Strip Club in Columbus

Stormy Daniels’ arrest video has been released. The body camera footage was released on July 18 by the Columbus Division of Police. On July 12, the porn star who claims to have had an affair with Donald Trump, was arrested at Sirens strip club in Ohio after being accused of inappropriate touching on an undercover officer. The charges were later dropped as they did not apply to people from out-of-state, according to the Columbus Dispatch.

The video shows a crazy scene as Daniels’ team try to protect her and tell authorities that if the porn star is going to jail, they will go too. At one point, Daniels is asked if she knew about the law forbidding dancers from touching customers. Daniels says that it’s the responsiblity of the club to ensure she is made aware of local laws. Daniels can eventually be seen hugging members of her entourage before being taken in by police.

The two other strippers who were arrested alongside Daniels, Brittany Walters, 20, and Miranda Panda, 26, who are both live in Ohio, are still facing charges, reports the Lancaster Eagle Gazette. The pair are facing charges of sexually oriented activity in a sexually oriented business, a first-degree misdemeanor. The Gazette article says that prosecutors are “reviewing” the charges.

Daniels’ lawyer, Michael Avenatti, later tweeted apparent screenshots from Columbus Detective Steve Rosser’s Facebook page. Rosser had been the lead vice detective in the arrest. The screenshots showed multiple pro-Donald Trump messages.

We are told that these images are from the alias Facebook account of Columbus Det. Steve Rosser (before he deleted it), who was at the center of the arrest of my client. Anyone with information confirming this, pls contact me. #Basta pic.twitter.com/mqhrnxtO7B — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 12, 2018

Det. Rosser went by the moniker Stevo Shaboykins on Facebook. The Fayette Advocate in Ohio reported that Rosser, 42, has been with the Columbus Police Department since October 2001. The Advocate reports that on Twitter, Rosser followed Donald Trump, the official presidential account, Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson, former Sheriff David Clarke and “three female adult entertainers.”

In a later tweet, Avenatti vowed to sue the Columbus Police Department over what he said had been a politically motivated arrest.