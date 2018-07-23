How to Watch ‘The Bachelorette’ 2018 Overnight Dates Episode Online

Episode 9 of The Bachelorette is the hometown dates episode and it airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT on the ABC network tonight. But, if you don’t have cable or cannot get to a TV, you can watch The Bachelorette live online via your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including ABC (live in most markets), so you can watch The Bachelorette online. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of ABC on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has many shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV: ABC (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Orange” plus “Broadcast Extra” channel bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of both packages, and you can then watch ABC live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you cannot watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Amazon has The Bachelorette season 14 episodes available for purchase online as well. Episodes can be bought individually, or purchased for an entire season. Individual episodes start out at $1.99. Users can also purchase an Amazon TV Season Pass. In order to get the TV Season Pass, users can go to the Prime Video website, or open the Prime Video app on your compatible device. Then, open the video details for the Bachelorette TV season (season 14) you’d like to purchase and select “Buy Season 14 HD $19.99”.

Amazon’s official synopsis of The Bachelorette 2018 reads, “The gut-wrenching finish to Becca Kufrin’s romance with Arie Luyendyk Jr. left Bachelor Nation speechless. In a change of heart, Arie broke up with Becca weeks after proposing. Now, the humble fan favorite returns for a second shot at love, starring on The Bachelorette, when it premieres for its 14th season. Becca believes she can find love again – this time, forever!”

Next week airs the Men Tell-All Special, with fans and cast-offs expressing their upsets, happy memories and future gigs. Becca Kufrin will also come face to face with the men she eliminated throughout the season, some of whom have joined the latest cast of Bachelor in Paradise.

Last week was the hometown dates on The Bachelorette 2018 and Colton Underwood was eliminated. Blake Horstmann, Jason Tartick and Garrett Yrigoyen are the three remaining cast members vying for the heart of Becca Kufrin.

Additional seasons of The Bachelorette are also available on Amazon for purchase.