How to Watch ‘Alone Together’ Season 2 Premiere Online

The first four episodes of Alone Together are currently available on Hulu and FreeForm, with the first episode of the second season airing on cable at 8:00 EST. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch Freeform live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including Freeform. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Freeform on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has many shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV: Freeform is included in the “Sling Orange” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

The second season of Alone Together sees the majority of the original cast returning, via Deadline: Chris D’Elia, Ginger Gonzaga, Edgar Blackmon and Nikki Glaser. Guest stars will include Fran Drescher, Carmen Electra, Natasha Leggero, Hana Mae Lee, Danny Pud, Abby Elliott and Nicole Sullivan.

Of the show, Erik Pederson of Deadline wrote: “Povitsky and Aflalo’s characters have a contentious, dysfunctional co-dependent best-friendship, but when push comes to shove, they’ve got each other’s back. Plus, they have nobody else to hang out with. In the new season, their odd friendship continues to baffle everyone around them as they continue to find their place in L.A., juggling odd jobs, their love lives and aspirations of social status.”