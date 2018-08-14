Krystal Nielson & Chris Randone ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Spoilers

Bachelor in Paradise season 5 is full of budding relationships, emotional breakdowns, romance and disappointments. For cast members like Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone, things may be on the positive side of things. But, before we get into the spoilers on these two, as well as other cast members on the show, THIS IS YOUR MAJOR SPOILER WARNING. If you do NOT want to know what happens on BIP5, STOP READING NOW.

With that out of the way, let’s bring you up to speed with Nielson and Randone individually thus far on the show. Nielson started out with a flirtation with Joe the Grocer and then moved on to Kevin Wendt, but when Kenny King arrived with a date card, Wendt was disappointed to see Nielson join him for a romantic night out. And so, Wendt turned to Astrid Loch instead. But, Nielson doesn’t appear to be completely invested in King after just one date.

As for Randone, he went out on a solo date, during the premiere episode, with Tia Booth. Booth had arrived in paradise hoping to see Colton Underwood, who she previously dated briefly, prior to his being on The Bachelorette. But, without Underwood, she decided to take Randone on her date and the two hit it off well. Then, Underwood showed up in paradise and caused a bit of chaos. Underwood and Booth shared a romantic date, which left Randone on edge. Fortunately, because of Underwood’s indecisiveness, Booth chose Randone to give her rose to at the first rose ceremony.

Now let’s get into some spoilers. On episode 3 of the show, Booth admits to the cameras that she chose Randone because he seems like a nice guy. Randone sits down with Booth and asks her to trust him because he sees the potential for an amazing relationship together. Booth puts her faith in Randone, but, unfortunately, Randone starts to stray. ABC revealed that, “When another feisty female finds this smooth talker sitting alone, they end up sharing a kiss. His loose lips about his escapades get him in trouble when the deceived damsel is enlightened by her ex and decides she needs to have a word with the cheat.” So, who does Randone kiss? A preview clip shows that Randone and Krystal Nielson get together.

And, according to Reality Steve, Nielson and Randone end up getting engaged this season on the show. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Randone gushed over Nielson, saying that, “She’s actually a beautiful person and I’m really excited to have America see that as well. I don’t know if it’s [about] redemption stories, but I think [Paradise] just has the ability to see people in areas of who they are and give people an idea of kind of who we are in real life.” Nielson was known as a villain on The Bachelor, so this season, she told Entertainment Tonight that she wanted to be herself and have America see she’s humble.

When it comes to Tia Booth, Reality Steve has reported that she does not find love on season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise.