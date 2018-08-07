‘Bachelor in Paradise’ 2018 Cast: Season 5 Couples & Spoilers

Bachelor in Paradise 2018 is here. But, before we get into some of the season 5 spoilers about the cast and the couples that form, let’s get a giant SPOILER WARNING out of the way. If you do NOT want to know who gets coupled up this season or any other details about the season, STOP READING NOW.

With that said, let’s get into the official cast members. According to ABC, the people who are participating this season include Eric Bigger, Chelsea Roy, Bibiana Julian, Krystal Nielson, Tia Booth, Joe Amabile, Nysha Norris, Annaliese Puccini, Kendall Long, Jordan Kimball, David Ravitz, Nick Spetsas, John Graham, Astrid Loch, Angela Amezcua, Kenny King and Kevin Wendt. As usual, additional participants join the show throughout the season and Reality Steve has reported several other potential cast members who may be coming aboard at certain points. These people include Colton Underwood, Chris Randone, Connor Obrochta, Leo Dottavio, Kamil Nicalek, Benoit Beauséjour-Savard, Caroline Lunny, Wills Reid, Christen Whitney, Olivia Goethals, Cassandra Ferguson, Robby Hayes, Diggy Moreland, Jordan Mauger Jacqueline Trumbull, Jenna Cooper, Jubilee Sharpe, and Shushanna Mkrtychyan.

In the past, some relationships formed on Bachelor in Paradise have resulted in weddings, which have taken place at the beginning of each season. Former cast members Evan Bass and Carly Waddell tied the knot on the show, as did several others. This season, however, it doesn’t look like any weddings will take place. But, with fan-favorites Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon getting engaged, they are scheduled to appear on the show, along with the former married couples from the series.

As for any engagements this season, Reality Steve has reported that there is one and it may be surprising for viewers who have watched Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette. Model contestant Jordan Kimball joins the cast and reportedly get engaged to Jenna Cooper. Kimball revealed to Refinery29 that, “I do find someone for me in Paradise. It ends on a very good note.”

When it comes to all of the matches for season 5 of BIP, at the final rose ceremony, Reality Steve reported that those rose ceremony went a little something like this:

Astrid gave hers to Kevin

Olivia to John

Cassandra to Jordan NZ

Annaliese to Kamil

Krystal to Chris

Jenna to Jordan

Shushanna to Robby

Before the overnight dates, all of the couples break up or leave as friends, with the exception of Jordan and Jenna; John and Olivia; Kamil and Annaliese; and Chris with Krystal. The only couple to get engaged, according to Reality Steve, is Jordan and Jenna.

The official ABC synopsis of the new season for BIP5 states that, “With summer in full swing, it’s time for a new group of former breakout bachelors and bachelorettes (from The Bachelor or The Bachelorette) to take another shot at love as they live together in a dreamy oasis in Mexico when Bachelor in Paradise returns for Season 5 … As they have some fun in the sun, America will witness whether they fall in love or are reintroduced to heartbreak. This season will be sure to feature shocking twists, surprises, unexpected guests and some of the most unlikely relationships in Bachelor history. Which romantic hopefuls will follow in the footsteps of Jade and Tanner or Carly and Evan? And for anyone wondering where Paradise could lead them, newly engaged Ashley and Jared have proven that anything is possible when it comes to true love!”