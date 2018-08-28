Michael Ketterer – How to Vote on AGT for the Singer Tonight

Michael Ketterer is a contestant on America’s Got Talent 2018 and he is also one of this season’s golden buzzer winners. Tonight, Ketterer performs on part 3 of the quarterfinals and he’ll need America’s votes to help put him through to the next round. For those hoping to vote for Ketterer online or via phone, you can find your voting options here. We also have a rundown on the season 13 voting methods for the show, which you can check out in our AGT voting post.

There are four methods for voting this season and they include calling phone numbers assigned to the contestants, via https://agtvote.votenow.nbc.com, using the AGT app on the App Store and/or Google Play, and by using a X1 voice remote if you are an Xfinity X1 customer. Simply say “Vote for AGT” into the remote or press the remote’s info button while the show airs live, as reported by Knox News.

Head judge Simon Cowell was the one who gave Ketterer his golden buzzer this season, after being touched by his backstory, as well as his talent. For his golden buzzer-worthy audition, Ketterer performed the Bee Gee’s song “To Love Somebody”.

Michael Ketterer and his wife, Ivey, have an amazing story about the family they have built today. When Ivey gave birth to the couple’s daughter, Sofia, the two nearly died in the process. In turn, getting pregnant again wouldn’t be the best option for the family.

Through Childhelp, the couple ended up adopting five boys, one of whom suffers from cerebral palsy. And so, Ketterer is hoping to win season 13 of AGT because he wants to use the money to help his kids, especially Rodee, who is disabled. In an interview on the USA Today Network, Ketterer explained, “He (Rodee) has the capability of using his walker around, but we just don’t have the space for him to be able to do that. He’ll do it while he’s at school, but I want him to be able to do that at home, so absolutely, 100 percent, I would invest in a house with that money … It would absolutely change his life. It would change all of our lives to be able to have that space for him.”

Ivey and other members of Ketterer’s family, as well as friends, have been showing their support for the singer on social media. Ivey has been posting tons of photos and videos and recently posted on Instagram that, “Michael Ketterer’s talent and personal story captured the hearts of the nation after his moving America’s Got Talent audition.”

Ketterer works as a CHOC (Children’s Hospital of Orange County) children’s nurse, as well as a worship leader at Influence Church, helping children to pursue their dreams, when he is not on the AGT stage. Influence Church has posted its support for Ketterer on their website, writing that, “We are so proud of our artist Michael Ketterer and his participation in Americas Got Talent season 13! Ketterer and his family, including his five sons adopted out of foster care, are emblematic of the father’s heart. AGT would not be the same without Michael Ketterer and his beautiful family.”

In Ketterer’s Influence Church bio, it states that, “Part-time worship leader, part-Time pediatric nurse and full-Time father; Michael Ketterer is truly emblematic of the fathers heart and the message of adoption. The Ketterers consists of Michael, his wife Ivey and their 6 children, 5 of whom are adopted from foster care. In 2014 the Ketterers followed their call to California from Knoxville Tennessee where Michael has dedicated the past 10 years to being a artist and community builder with United Pursuit. As an artist Ketterer has released 5 records through United Pursuit records and has put his unique artistic spin on passionate God-chasing music. In January of 2017 him and his wife Ivey began attending Influence Church in Anaheim, California and have been foundational to the creation of Influence Music.”