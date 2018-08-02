How to Stream & Listen to Travis Scott’s ‘Astroworld’

Travis Scott will release his long-awaited album Astroworld on Friday. The album has been teased since 2016, and was prefaced by the promotional single “Watch” featuring Lil Uzi Vert and Scott’s mentor, Kanye West.

How to stream & listen to Travis Scott’s new album

Astroworld, Scott’s third studio album following 2015’s Rodeo and 2016’s Birds In the Trap Sing McKnight, will be made available on a number of different streaming platforms at 9 p.m. PST on Thursday or 12 a.m. EST Friday.

We’ve listed the different platforms that the album will be released on, and the ways in which you can listen to them below.

Apple Music

You will be able to stream Scott’s album on iTunes and Apple Music. If you have an Apple Music account, you can go into the app on your phone or tablet and set the notifications to alert you when the album is out. Click here to learn how.

If you don’t have an Apple Music account and want to try it out, you can click here to start a free 30-day trial. If you cancel during your trial period, you’ll continue to have access to the entire Apple Music catalog until the date that you would have been billed for the full price.

.wav Radio Livestream

Astro tonight / .wav mañana — chase b (@ogchaseb) August 2, 2018

If you have an Apple Music account, you will also be able to stream the album on Scott’s .wav Radio show on Beats 1. According to Scott collaborator Chase B, Astroworld will be streamed in its entirety on .wav Radio at some point on Friday. A specific time has not yet been set.

Scott premiered Birds In The Trap Sing McKnight on a 2016 episode of .wav Radio. It has since been on a hiatus. In a recent interview with Zane Lowe, the rapper said that the radio show was “definitely coming back.” You can stream .wav Radio here, and if you don’t have an Apple Music account, you can get one by following the instructions above.

In addition to the livestream, Scott and Chase B will be releasing songs that didn’t make the final Astroworld tracklist on .wav Radio.

Spotify

Based on the standard release schedule for Spotify, the Astroworld album will also be available to stream. If you don’t have a Spotify account, you can sign up for one here and pay only $0.99 for the first three months.

Tidal

Scott’s album will also be available to listen to on Tidal. The streaming service offers a free 30-day trial with Tidal Premium, which provides access to music videos and curated playlists.

There is also a free 30-day trial option for Tidal HiFi, which provides access to videos, playlists, and Lossless High Fidelity sound quality. Click here to sign up for either trial.

Astroworld was announced well before Scott released Birds In the Trap Sing McKnight, and the rapper spoke about what the title, and the amusement park that inspired it, means to him.

“The next record is called Astroworld. It might be the best music that I made,” he told Hypebeast. “I have two records on the album that are like, man, they are the best. They tore down ‘Astroworld’ to build more apartment space. That’s what it’s going to sound like, like taking an amusement park away from kids. We want it back. We want the building back. That’s why I’m doing it. It took the fun out of the city.”