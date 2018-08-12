Teen Choice Awards 2018 Channel & Time

The Teen Choice Awards celebrates film, music, television, sports and comedy and airs live, once a year. The 2018 TCA’s are finally here and Taylor Swift is the star with the most nominations, a total of six. Fans can expect to see some of their favorite stars on stage tonight, but not on the red carpet. This year, there is no televised red carpet show, so fans will have to see the best dressed stars through photos, rather than live celebrity arrivals. For all the details on what channel to watch the show on TV, when the show starts, the nominees and more, read on below.

TEEN CHOICE AWARDS 2018 TIME & DATE: The date of the 2018 TCA’s is August 12, 2018 and it is the only event where teens decide the winners, with their own voting. The show airs live, at 8 p.m. ET live/PT time delayed and 7 p.m. CT. It runs until 10 p.m. ET/PT and there are no encore presentations listed.

TEEN CHOICE AWARDS 2018 CHANNEL: The FOX network is airing this year’s awards show. The show broadcasts from the FORUM in Los Angeles, California and this is the event’s 20th anniversary.

TEEN CHOICE AWARDS 2018 LIVE STREAM: There are several cable-free live streaming options for the big event. Find here instructions on how to watch the full show online.

TEEN CHOICE AWARDS 2018 PERFORMERS & PRESENTERS: This year’s performers are Bebe Rexha, DJ Khalid, The Four 2018 winner Evvie McKinney, Meghan Trainor and Lauv. As for presenters and other celebrity appearances, The Independent has reported that they include but are not limited to Zac Efron, Chris Pratt, Nina Dobrev, the cast of Riverdale, Bryce Dallas, Lucy Hale, and Noah Cyrus.

TEEN CHOICE AWARDS 2018 HOSTS: Nick Cannon, the well-rounded TV personality, host and mogul, is hosting the event. Internet personality Lele Pons has signed up to join him as the co-host, as reported by FOX.

TEEN CHOICE AWARDS 2018 NOMINEES: Here are some of the big categories when it comes to nominations – The Choice Drama Movie nominees are A Quiet Place, Midnight Sun, Murder on the Orient Express, The Greatest Showman, Truth or Dare and Wonder. The Choice Drama Movie Actor potential winners include Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman; Jacob Tremblay, Wonder; Leslie Odom Jr., Murder on the Orient Express; Patrick Schwarzenegger, Midnight Sun; Timothée Chalamet, Lady Bird; and Zac Efron, The Greatest Showman. Up for Choice Drama Movie Actress are Bella Thorne, Midnight Sun; Daisy Ridley, Murder on the Orient Express; Julia Roberts, Wonder; Lucy Hale, Truth or Dare; Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird; and Zendaya, The Greatest Showman, as reported by E! News.

The Choice Breakout Movie Star nominations include Keala Settle, The Greatest Showman; Kelly Marie Tran, Star Wars: The Last Jedi; Letitia Wright, Black Panther; Nick Robinson, Love, Simon; Olivia Cooke, Ready Player One; and Sophia Lillis, It. All of this year’s Choice Liplock nominees are Chadwick Boseman and Lupita Nyong’o, Black Panther; Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana, Avengers: Infinity War; Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart, Riverdale; Gina Rodriguez and Justin Baldoni, Jane the Virgin; Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard, Stranger Things; and Zac Efron and Zendaya, The Greatest Showman. The Choice Drama TV Show nominees are Empire, Famous in Love, Riverdale, Star, The Fosters and This is Us. For the Choice Reality TV Show nominations, they include Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Lip Sync Battle, MasterChef Junior, The Four: Battle for Stardom, The Voice and Total Divas. The Choice Breakout TV Star nominees this year include Iain Armitage, Young Sheldon; Luka Sabbat, Grown–ish; Lyric Ross, This Is Us; Nafessa Williams, Black Lightning; Oliver Stark, 9-1-1; and Vanessa Morgan, Riverdale.

When it comes to some of the music categories, the Choice Male Artist nominees are Bruno Mars, Drake, Ed Sheeran, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Shawn Mendes. The nominees for Choice Female Artist include Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Demi Lovato, Dua Lipa and Taylor Swift. For the Choice Breakout Artist potential winners, they are Bazzi, Khalid, Lauv, Logic, Marshmello and SZA. And, in sports, the Choice Male Athlete nominees are Adam Rippon, J.J. Watt, LeBron James, Red Gerard, Shaun White and Stephen Curry. The Choice Female Athlete nominees include Chloe Kim, Lindsey Vonn, Mikaela Shiffrin, Mirai Nagasu, Serena Williams and the U.S. Olympic Women’s Ice Hockey Team. This year’s Choice Comedian nominees are Ellen DeGeneres, James Corden, Jimmy Fallon, Kevin Hart, Lilly Singh and The Dolan Twins. Find a full list of the nominees here.