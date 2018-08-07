‘The 100’ Season 5 Finale: What Time & Channel Is Damocles Part Two?

Tonight is the Season 5 finale of The 100. Fans aren’t ready to say goodbye yet, especially considering how intense last week’s episode was. We’re still not sure if Kane is dead or not, and we watched Octavia ready to sacrifice herself (and Bellamy was completely OK with that.) Meanwhile, Clarke finally came to her senses about her friends, but not before leaving a lot of destruction and death in her wake. (She is Wanheda after all.) What’s going to happen tonight? Here’s when the episode is airing and how to watch it.

WHAT TIME DOES ‘THE 100’ FINALE PREMIERE? Tonight’s finale of The 100 premieres at 8 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Central.) Remember, The 100 is now airing an hour earlier than it did at the beginning of the season, so The CW’s new show The Outpost can air in The 100‘s old time slot.

WHAT CHANNEL IS ‘THE 100’ ON TONIGHT? The 100 will air be broadcast on The CW tonight. To find out what channel The 100 is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel The CW is on for you.

And no, you still can’t watch Season 5 of The 100 on Netflix yet in the U.S. But you’ll only have to wait about a week before that opportunity arrives. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the finale on Amazon, it will be made available about 24 hours after it airs in the U.S. That’s one of the main ways folks in the U.K. watch The 100, since Netflix doesn’t have any seasons of The 100 available there.

If you’re in Canada, Netflix should have the Season 5 finale available for you within one or two days after it premieres in the U.S. (Sources vary on the exact timing.) In the Netherlands, Belgium, Holland, and the Czech Republic, the finale will be released on Netflix six days after it premieres in the U.S. (i.e. you’ll be able to watch it on Monday.)

If you’re hoping the finale will run long, we have some sad news. The finale is only going to last exactly an hour.

The synopsis for tonight’s finale reads: “Clarke and her friends risk everything to fight one last battle for survival, only to glimpse an even darker threat to the last living valley on Earth.”

What do you think the darker threat could be? Here’s a trailer: