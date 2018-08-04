Where Was Hallmark’s ‘A Summer to Remember’ Filmed?

Hallmark’s second summer-themed movie, A Summer to Remember, is premiering tonight, and this one was filmed on location just like last week’s movie. You won’t see exotic animals like you did when you watched Love on Safari, but you will see some absolutely gorgeous ocean views and beautiful scenery. The good news is that you can visit this location too. Read on for all the details about where A Summer to Remember was filmed.

A Summer to Remember was filmed in Fiji in April. Filming and production for this movie took six weeks, which is much longer than most Hallmark movies. Many different locations were used for the movie, and some scenes were filmed at waterfalls or even in the jungle. We don’t know where every scene was filmed, but we do know that for at least part of the time, Catherine Bell was at the Malolo Island Resort and some of the resort scenes were filmed at the Likuliku Lagoon Resort.

Here’s one beautiful photo of a waterfall that Cameron Mathison shared.

Mathison told Herald Courier: “In some ways, shooting in a place like Fiji can be distracting. Some of the locations would blow your mind. But, at the same time, these movies are shot in a short amount of time and there are a lot of (script) pages every day. You can be so busy working that you can also forget where you are working. It was a balance of trying to appreciate every moment of getting to shoot in this incredible place and getting the job done.”

Mathison also shared some really happy pictures when his real-life wife showed up in Fiji to enjoy the scenery while he filmed the Hallmark movie.

Isn’t the scenery just gorgeous?

Catherine Bell loved filming in Fiji too and shared some beautiful photos also:

While in Fiji, she spent time on the Mamanunca Islands.

Today’s location…. 😍🐴🏝 A post shared by Catherine Bell (@therealcatherinebell) on Apr 17, 2018 at 7:12pm PDT

Some filming was done at the Malolo Island Resort and the Likuliku Lagoon Resort.

Malolo Island Resort is a Fiji resort for families and couples, featuring bures by the beach. It has a high rating on Trip Advisor (4.5 stars) and is a popular destination. Room options include a plantation-style duplex accommodation (bures) set among tropical gardens. They have 46 bures in five different categories: Island Bures, Oceanview Bures, Deluxe Oceanview Bures, Family Bures, and Tadra Beach Bures.

Likuliku Lagoon Resort was the home to some of those beautiful resort scenes. It has a 5-star rating on Trip Advisor. There are four type of rooms you can get here: the Over-Water Bure (suspended over the lagoon), the Deluxe Beachfront Bure, the Beachfront Bure, and the Garden Beachfront Bure.

After seeing this movie, do you want to visit Fiji?