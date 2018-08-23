‘Yellowstone’ Finale: Live Recap & Review of ‘Unraveling, Part 2’

Tonight is the finale of Yellowstone Season 1 (yes, the show is returning for a second season.) The show has broken records for the Paramount network and is the second-most watched cable series behind The Walking Dead. Considering how dramatic this series is and how many unexpected twists and turns happen, there’s no telling what will happen on Yellowstone tonight. But it will definitely be dramatic and full of tension. Because of this, Heavy is offering a live recap and review tonight as the show airs. We will be updating this article throughout the episode, writing in chronological order (with the newest events happening at the end of the article.) So just refresh this article whenever you want to see more. And if you’re coming after the show aired, then you’ll enjoy a play-by-play recap of what happened.

This is going to be a pretty intense episode, considering how last week’s ended. Jamie and his father, John, came to blows. John was being really cruel and unreasonable to his son, in my opinion, saying he never did anything for him because everything Jamie did was just to inherit the ranch. He told Jamie to step down from his AG run or he would back his opponent.

Meanwhile, things fell apart between Kayce and Monica. And Beth managed to really get Jenkins in a corner, getting the upperhand possibly once and for all.

And Sarah, the investigative journalist, has something up her sleeve that Jamie’s new love interest, Christina, might figure out. Walker also tells Rip that he has no intention of breaking the law and he has boundaries. But Rip is not having any of that.

With so many different plots in the air (and I didn’t even mention them all), it’s tough to imagine how Yellowstone will possibly wrap everything up. But we’re about to find out, as the show begins. So here we go.

The first scene opens with Rip, John Dutton, Sheriff Donnie, and a wildlife officer investigating where Rip shot the bear in self defense. The wolves have had their fill of the bear and left just a carcass, and Donnie is insisting there aren’t any shell casings at the scene to back up Rip’s story. But John finds that Donnie has the shell casings in his pocket and he found them just where Rip said they should be. Why was he lying and trying to set Rip up.

“That is self defense Sheriff. I have no idea why you would to disguise that,” the officer says. Donnie claims he forgot (no one is believing that.) Donnie says he doesn’t believe Rip’s story about the two people who died. John believes Donnie is being paid off (and that’s how he can afford the membership to an expensive club.)

“The whole county’s turning on me Rip,” John says as they walk away. Then the opening credits begin. Will you miss this show?

After you watch the finale and read this story, let us know in the comments below what you thought of the series as a whole and how it ended its first season.