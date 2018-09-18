Elizabeth Hurley Bares Cleavage in Blue Floral Dress

Elizabeth Hurley bared some serious cleavage in a blue floral dress in her latest Instagram snap. The actress looked lovely in the photo, which was taken at an event before the annual World’s Biggest Coffee Morning.

“On Sept 28th, please hold one of your own and raise money for this excellent cause. They have zero government funding but do phenomenal work for people with cancer and their families,” Hurley wrote as the photo’s caption.

The photo received quite a bit of support, with several fans complimenting Hurley’s look.

“You are so beautiful woman,” wrote one Instagram user.

“That’s a beautiful picture and beautiful woman,” wrote another.

Hurley hosted the event, which was run by the Macmillan Cancer Support.

“We are the nurses, advisers, volunteers, campaigners and fundraisers supporting people affected by cancer,” reads the Macmillan Cancer Support’s bio on Instagram.

Hurley often shares sexy photos of herself, often wearing a bathing suit or bikini from her swimwear line. She frequently shares candid photos and gives details about how she’s spending her spare time — when she’s not filming The Crown. Just yesterday, Hurley posted a photo to Twitter, showing off a new hat that she was trying on. You can check that out below.

Hurley is very proud of her body and is in great shape for her age. The 53-year-old actress doesn’t spend too much time dwelling about getting older, however.

“If you’ve got time to think about aging then you’re not busy enough. Being busy and interested is the key to being attractive. Narcissistic bores who stare at themselves in the mirror for hours are the dullest people on earth,” she told People Magazine earlier this year.

