Kenny Harris, Guitarist with Panic at the Disco: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kenny Harris, guitarist with Panic! at the Disco, has been fired from the group after he was alleged to have asked underage girls for photos on social media. The band announced in a tweet on September that Harris had left the group saying, “Touring musician Kenny Harris will no longer be performing with us because of a personal matter.” The band has not made any other statement on the allegations against Harris. Harris, 27, joined the band in 2013 as a touring guitarist. Frontman Brendon Urie is the only official member of the band. Panic! at the Disco is due to begin their Pray for Their Wicked tour.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. @Donasnooze Said Harris Stopped Messaging Her When ‘He Realized He Wasn’t Gonna Get What He Wanted’

i really do love panic! at the disco but uhhh.. kenneth harris needs to be called out, so here's a thread about my experience with him — ashley (@donasnooze) September 20, 2018

The scandal began two days previous when Twitter user @Donasnooze began tweeting about an interaction she had with Harris on Snapchat. She began by saying, “i really do love panic! at the disco but uhhh.. kenneth harris needs to be called out, so here’s a thread about my experience with him.”

@Donasnooze said that she began talking with Harris on Snapchat when she was 16. She says that Harris would ask her photos and that when “he realized he wasn’t gonna get what he wanted” their communication stopped.

2. One Woman Wrote that Harris Was Asking Her Selfies When She Was 13

just because kenny is out of the band doesn't mean i'm gonna shut up. EVERYBODY deserves to be heard pic.twitter.com/ht0jbXIiUd — ashley (@donasnooze) September 22, 2018

From there, a Twitter storm erupted as @Donasnooze began retweeting direct messages that other women had sent her. One woman said that she was 13 when the contact began. That woman said that she sent a selfie to different celebrities “because [she] didn’t think anyone would answer.” The only reply she received was from Harris who allegedly wrote, “Such a cutie.” That woman wrote, “i didn’t answer bc i was scared but like what the f*** i was 13.” Another woman said that when she was 13, she had to block Harris because he allegedly bombarded her with requests for selfies. That woman wrote, “I don’t have any proof as I deleted that account but I’m glad I wasn’t the only girl.”

After posting the screenshots, @Donasnooze tweeted, “I’d just like to say, it was an absolute honor to use my account as a platform for people to come forward with their stories. I’m so glad i could finally give the victims a voice. so proud of every single one of you. goodnight.”

yes… i got rejected by refusing to send him nudes. what — ashley (@donasnooze) September 23, 2018

3. @Donasnooze Has Been Accused of Being a ‘Rejected Groupie’

Despite her bravery in coming forward, @Donasnooze has been receiving trolling tweets condemning her for her actions. One person, @Figure6f6, tweeted, “Sounds to me some little girl didnt get her groupie on, got turned down and ruined some dudes life. Man I am glad I am not in music business this day and age. Girls can say what ever they want its its gospel. Groupies of 80s were the best.” @Donasnooze responded by saying, “yes… i got rejected by refusing to send him nudes. what”

4. Harris Released a Song in 2016 Titled, ‘Will U B Minor?’

Harris replaced touring guitarist Ian Crawford during Panic! at the Disco’s 2013 summer tour with Fallout Boy. On his Twitter bio, Harris writes, “Guitar for @Panicatthedisco Songwriter @SONGSpublishing I’m just Kenny from the block.”

5. Harris Became a Father in 2016

Posts on Harris’ Instagram page show that he is a father. In October 2017, Harris released a solo EP titled, Patterns. Harris told the Alternative Press that the music was inspired while his wife was carrying their first child. Harris spoke about becoming a father in a 2016 interview when he said, “You know, I am. I’m nervous, I think I’d be crazy not to be a little nervous about it. It’s not a traditional lifestyle and I will be still touring, but fortunately it’s a good situation and we’ll have help and everything will be okay. There’s no way to know how you’re going to feel being away from somebody, a little stranger you haven’t met yet. It’s gunna be the biggest part of everything and it’s kind of funny I’ve been thinking when am I gunna write the dad song, and I was trying to, but I decided not to force it. I haven’t done it yet, but I kinda want to see what happens and have something come out of that.”

READ NEXT: Michigan School Teachers Admit to Being Porn Stars on the Side