Best Memes & Reactions to Lil Wayne’s ‘Tha Carter V’

L il Wayne has dropped his long-anticipated album Tha Carter V. The album arrives four years after its initial release date, and sees Wayne reclaim his status as one of the premiere emcees in the game.

The album, with its lengthy tracklist and impressive lists of features, has inspired tons of excited reactions and memes on Twitter. Many of the tweets focused on the fact that Wayne hasn’t sounded this good since the last installment in his popular series, 2011’s Tha Carter IV. Some are thrilled to see Weezy rattling off clever bars again, while others are taking listeners to task for doubting that he was going to deliver on the hype that Tha Carter V has built up.

When you realize Tha Carter V finally came out!! pic.twitter.com/4Smz1E9FEG — ChanceNotTheRapper (@CBorders12) September 28, 2018

Fans Are Calling It Wayne’s Best Album In Years

“Listened to 30 seconds and Tha Carter V already album of the year, no challenge,” wrote one user. Another tweeted out: “Lil Wayne the mf G.O.A.T and I waited 5 years just to be reminded just that #ThaCarterV.”

Other fans tweeted that Wayne has managed to put out the album of the year over peers like Kanye West, J. Cole, and his own Young Money protegés Nicki Minaj and Drake. “Listened to one track on #ThaCarterV and ain’t no album topping this,” wrote one confident user. Check out additional reactions below.

Tha Carter V is finally here pic.twitter.com/BRzLq1feKt — LaFlare Shakur 🤟🏾 (@LaFlare1_) September 28, 2018

THA CARTER V IS OUT pic.twitter.com/gCbWyBVyy5 — Alex Katsotis (@AKatsotis8) September 28, 2018

The Album Features Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott & More

Another recurring meme on Twitter is excitement over the lengthy 23 song tracklist, which included features from the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, Snoop Dogg, and Nicki Minaj. The track “Don’t Cry” also features vocals from XXXTentacion, who was shot and killed earlier this year.

“I’m not even 2 minutes into the album this n*gga got me crying bro what,” wrote one ecstatic fan. “I LOVE YOU DWAYNE.” Others were quick to articulate the feelings of nostalgia that Tha Carter V evokes, particularly for those who’ve been waiting on the album since it was announced in 2013. “Tha Carter V just teleported me back to 5th grade,” tweeted another.

Me realizing that there is 23 songs on Tha Carter V pic.twitter.com/1vzhU09M6n — Justin Hoholik. (@JThoholik) September 28, 2018

A major trend among fans is the feeling of not wanting to do anything else but listen to and absorb the album. “If you ain’t talk Tha Carter V today, ion wanna talk,” one user succinctly put it. A second user took a more optimistic route, tweeting: “I was dreading work in 3 hours but now I’m not that worried bc I get to listen to Tha Carter V all day.”

Don’t even need to hear the rest of the album,” wrote one confident user. “Lil Wayne finally gave us some fire. I’ve waited many years for him to be good again.” To learn how to stream and download Tha Carter V, be sure to check out the link below.