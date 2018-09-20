Who Won ‘Masterchef’ Season 9 Tonight? [SPOILER]

MasterChef Finale Winner Declaration LIVE Reaction https://t.co/QaPmvfUPTg — Team 76 (@MattCooper1011) September 20, 2018

Tonight was the season 9 finale of Masterchef, with three finalists in the mix. The top three contestants going up against each other tonight were Ashley Mincey, Cesar Cano and Gerron Hurt. Hurt was being mentored this season by Joe Bastianich, Aaron Sanchez mentored Cano and Mincey was mentored by Chef Gordon Ramsay.

In the end, the winner was Gerron Hurt. See the big reveal in the above Twitter video.

Going into the finale, the remaining cheftestants had to develop three-course menus to serve and the judges each discussed what the contenders were cooking, prior to execution. In addition to the judges being present for the finale, the season’s cast-offs, along with the families of the finalists, were all present.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, for Mincey’s appetizer course, she created a Pan-Seared Red Snapper with a Conch Salad, Malanga Fritters, and an Aji Coconut Sauce. For her main course, Mincey put together a Pan-Seared Guinea Hen with Black-Eyed Pea and Collard Green Ragout, along with a Quince Cognac Sauce. When it came to Mincey’s dessert, she created an Orange Genoise with Smoked Chocolate Ganache and Glazed Cherries.

Cano’s appetizer course consisted of a Squid Ink Infladita with Lobster, a Dragon Fruit Salsa, Caviar and a Roasted Poblano Sauce. For his main course, Cano delivered a Pan-Seared Duck Breast with Charcoal Roasted Vegetables and an Almond Mole Sauce. Cano’s dessert dish was a Flourless Chocolate Cake with Tamarind Caramel and a Spicy Pepita Brittle.

For Hurt’s appetizer, he created a dish of Nashville Hot Quail with Fingerlings Potato Salas and Poached Quail Eggs. His main course consisted of Carabinero Prawns with Heirloom Grits, Shellfish Au Jus, and Crispy Shallots. Hurt’s dessert course was an Amaretto Chess Pie with Raspberry Coulis and Popped Sorghum. According to the Courier-Journal, all of Hurt’s dishes were inspired by his southern roots.

So elated for @chefgerron Gerron Hurt!!!!!!! Winning #Masterchef !!!!!! Every week I prayed you would keep progressing and you did!!!!!!🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽💖💖💖🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 Test after Test You came out on top!!!!! This warms my heart and truly my fav season of Masterchef!!! pic.twitter.com/JHDEGxfNp8 — SimplyDae26 (@QueenTwinDae) September 20, 2018

The winner this season, wins the title of Masterchef, along with $250,000. And, prior to the big finale airing, Hurt told the Courier Journal that, “I am a very humble person, but when I got to the finale, I walked into the studio feeling really confident about what I was cooking. I gave it my all. I knew that everything I had learned up until this point had to end up on the plate.”

Hurt also added that during the finale, “My heart was pounding, my adrenaline was racing. There were cameras everywhere — in my face, hanging from the ceiling. It was crazy but I was super focused.”

According to FOX17, Hurt currently works as a teacher and lives in Nashville, Tennessee. Next summer, Hurt will participate, along with other Masterchef finalists, in the culinary camps that the show has set up in several locations.

Hurt was competing in the bottom when he nabbed the third and final spot in the 2018 finale of Masterchef.