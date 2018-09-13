Rita Ora Poses in Sultry Black Bikini

Rita Ora posted a couple of photos to Instagram on Thursday of her showing off some skin in a sultry black bikini. The pics were accompanied with the caption, “Take me back.”

Within an hour, the photos had garnered over 129k likes on the singer’s Instagram page.

Ora has had a busy summer traveling the globe for a series of festivals. Weeks ago, she posted a photo from Malta, followed by a slew of pics from Varna, Bulgaria.

And where is she now? Based on her Instagram, it seems the pop sensation is in the UK, where she sang in Hyde Park.

Instagram has also tipped us off that her string of summer concerts is quickly coming to an end. On September 5, Ora posted the above photo, writing, “So close to the final stretch of this summer festival Tour but it ain’t over yet. Here are the past 2 days and HYDE PARK I will see you on Sunday! I can’t wait!”

Just two days ago, she was interviewed by Michael Ball on BBC Radio 2, where she divulged the name of her new song: “Let You Love Me.” The singer told Ball, “I’m announcing it! I shouldn’t be really, but it’s at the end of the month [September]. I’m really excited, it’s called Let You Love Me.”

The song will be part of Ora’s upcoming second album, which will be released in November.

Speaking to DirecTV recently, Ora said of the new album, “I think my fans can just expect tears, blood, sex, rock and roll, and the fulfillment of it finally happening! November is when I’m putting it out, because it’s my birthday month.”

Her debut studio album, Ora, was released in August 2012 and debuted at No. 1 in the UK. It contained the snogs R.I.P and How We Do (Party)”.

