How to Watch KUWTK Season 15 Episode 5 Online

Season 15 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians continues, after a short break in programming, and it airs episode 5 tonight, at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT. For those who would like to watch the show, but you do not have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch the E! network on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including E!. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of KUWTK on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has many shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

E! is one of 85 channels in the main “Fubo” bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch KUWTK on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians are also available for purchase on Amazon.

Tonight’s episode is titled “The Family Feud”. The plot synopsis of the episode reads, “Kourtney is devastated when Scott introduces the kids to his girlfriend; the family is determined to redeem themselves on Celebrity Family Feud.” On the show, Kourtney had been fighting with her sisters for weeks, and it looks like drama is not slowing down for this Kardashian. And, in preparation for Celebrity Family Feud, sister Kendall Jenner gets very nervous about being on the game show, according to E!. Jenner also admits that she was a bit put off because she was added to the line up last minute, but sisters Kim and Khloe tell her that they never thought she would want to participate.

The next episode, which is episode 6, is titled “We Love Chicago”. The plot description of the episode reads, “Kim prepares for the birth of her third child, Khloe struggles to choose a godparent for her baby and Kourtney makes her dancing debut in a flash mob.”

Kylie Jenner has only made one appearance on the show this season. Fans are hoping to see more of the youngest sister, but she also has her own spin-off that is rumored to be making a return.

READ NEXT: Scott Disick and Sofia Richie’s Latest Relationship Rumors