Alyssa Milano on Bill Clinton: “Should Have Investigated the Allegations” Against Him

Alyssa Milano told CNN anchor Chris Cuomo that she has changed her mind on Bill Clinton amid the #MeToo movement and believes that he should have been more thoroughly investigated after being accused of sexual assault.

“I don’t think Bill Clinton should have gotten that benefit of the doubt, in hindsight…we probably should have investigated the allegations against him as well.”

.@Alyssa_Milano tells @ChrisCuomo her views on Bill Clinton have changed: “I don’t think Bill Clinton should have gotten that benefit of the doubt, in hindsight…we probably should have investigated the allegations against him as well.” — Vaughn Sterling (@vplus) October 5, 2018

Milano, who is a champion of the #MeToo movement and who has taken a very public stand against the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court, recently received a significant amount of backlash after an old tweet surfaced on Twitter, exclaiming her love of Bill Clinton.

“Bill Clinton, I love you so much. Like crazy amounts of love,” Milano posted in 2012.

The tweet has since been removed, but Clinton rape accuser Juanita Broaddrick was quick to point out the hypocrisy in her stance against Kavanaugh, claiming Milano’s love of Bill Clinton was “double standard bulls–t.”

Could you give us an update on this tweet @Alyssa_Milano REAL victims of Bill Clinton would like to hear from you or will you continue with your double standard bullshit? https://t.co/9HU03ie2TI — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) October 2, 2018

Broaddrick is one of countless women who have accused Clinton of sexual misconduct and rape over the course of his political career. In 1999, she alleged that Clinton raped her in April 1978 when he was the attorney general of Arkansas.

I was 35 years old when Bill Clinton, Ark. Attorney General raped me and Hillary tried to silence me. I am now 73….it never goes away. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) January 6, 2016

Broaddrick’s tweet to Milano was retweeted thousands of times, with hundreds of users voicing their support of her comment and called Milano out on her “hypocrisy.”

One user wrote: “I’d really like to hear the answer to this @ Alyssa_Milano… or is Juanita Broaddrick not as important because she is accusing a democrat?”

“Alyssa, come on!! That man abused his power and has a record of abusing women. You undermine all you claim to stand for with this comment & appear simply to be a partisan. Really disappointing,” another wrote.

🙌 Oh I wish she would! #hypocrite She doesn’t even seem to care how hypocritical she is being. Sometimes I wish God would make it easy on us & just point out all the liars so people like her could truly see what’s happening in this world. — Brie Rose Czarnowsky (@BriQuinn23) October 3, 2018

Milano recently made headlines after she tearfully recalled when she was sexually assaulted at a concert when she was 19.

Milano told a crowd of supporters gathered in Senator Susan Collins’ office, “When I was 19 years old, I was at a concert of a very famous pop star who told the crowd to get closer to her. This resulted in a stampede. People were smashed against each other. I couldn’t breathe. I thought I was gonna die. From behind me, I felt a hand up my skirt, and I was punched repeatedly in the vagina.”

I told one of my #MeToo stories in @SenatorCollins office. I was with her constituent. We asked to speak with Senator Collins. She hid. Here’s my story through a “human microphone”. I’ll never know if she heard me. *Trigger Warning* pic.twitter.com/i7awexXLfL — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 4, 2018

She continued: “I couldn’t turn around. I looked to the stage, and I looked to the security guards, and I said, ‘Please help me.’ And they couldn’t help me. They shook their head. I managed to break free, and I climbed up the stage to get away from my predator.”

