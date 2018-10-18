Live Stream: Watch Britney Spears’ Announcement in Las Vegas

Britney Spears is set to make an announcement in Las Vegas, Nevada, at 9 p.m. Eastern, 6 p.m. local time on Thursday, October 18. Spears will be making her appearance in front of T-Mobile Arena, not too far from where her new residency will be; the Park MGM Resort (formerly the Monte Carlo).

Details surrounding the announcement have not been released, but Spears is likely to announce show dates, the name of the show, and more details about what fans can expect.

“The deal that her team put together has a huge base salary, and also gives her a percentage of ticket sales, merchandise, and other things. Britney has proven she can continuously sell out her shows after years in Vegas, and Britney’s team used that achievement as a bargaining tool for her new contract,” a source told Entertainment Tonight.

Back in 2013, Spears made an epic appearance in Las Vegas, announcing that she’d be doing a residency at Planet Hollywood. Spears had hundreds of people out in the desert and arrived in a helicopter to make the announcement. You can check that out in the video below.

Spears’ show at Planet Hollywood was renewed for four consecutive years. She ended “Piece of Me” on New Year’s Eve 2017. According to Billboard, Spears’ show had an overall gross of $137.7 million, based on ticket sales alone.

“The production played 248 ticketed shows during a four-year run of the show that began on Dec. 27, 2013. Final ticket sales figures, reported by event producer Caesars Entertainment, show an overall gross of $137,695,392 for the run, based on a total of 916,184 sold seats,” the outlet reported.

Just after ending her show in Vegas, Spears announced that she was going to head out on tour. She was on the road from July 12 through August 24, visiting venues in both the U.S. and in Europe.

READ NEXT: Will Britney Spears Release a New Album?