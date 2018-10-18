Britney Spears Could Announce New Music & Residency Tonight

Britney Spears is set to make a big announcement on Thursday, October 18, at 9 p.m. Eastern time. Fans have been speculating on this announcement since Spears went on Ellen last week to make an “announcement about the announcement.”

Tonight, Spears will broadcast live from outside Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena and the feed will be up on Ellen’s YouTube channel.

While it’s unclear exactly what Spears is going to share with the world, she has been promoting the announcement all day. Many believe that Spears will be making her second Las Vegas Residency official by releasing the first set of dates and perhaps giving out some additional information — most of which has already been reported earlier in the day.

Here’s what you need to know:

She’s Set to Make a Killing in Vegas

According to Entertainment Tonight, Spears will be making $500,000 per show at the Park Theater at Park MGM, which took the place of Vegas’ Monte Carlo Resort & Casino on the Las Vegas Strip.

“The deal that her team put together has a huge base salary, and also gives her a percentage of ticket sales, merchandise, and other things. Britney has proven she can continuously sell out her shows after years in Vegas, and Britney’s team used that achievement as a bargaining tool for her new contract,” a source told the outlet.

Will She Announce a New Album?

News of Spears’ second Vegas residency certainly isn’t “new,” by any means, so fans are still holding out for something more. Will Spears announce a new single or, better yet, a new studio album? It’s possible — but unlikely.

Spears released her ninth studio album, Glory, on August 26, 2016. Since then, however, she hasn’t released any new music, nor has she done any collaborations. That said, Spears was on tour with Pitbull over the summer and it is possible that the two recorded a song together — it’s sort of “thing” that Pitbull does when he goes on tour with various artists; He has songs with Enrique Iglesias and Kesha, for example.

Fans will be over-the-moon excited if Spears announces new music by way of an album or a single, but many aren’t holding their breath. The mom-of-two has been very busy since leaving Planet Hollywood earlier this year and likely hasn’t had much time to get in the studio.

READ NEXT: Britney Spears & Sam Asghari’s Relationship Is Still Going Strong