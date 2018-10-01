Twitter Reacts to Kanye West’s ‘Yandhi’ Album Delay

On Saturday night, Kanye West’s latest album, ‘Yandhi’, was set to drop after his performance on Saturday Night Live. But shortly after the performance, Kim Kardashian West tweeted out that Yandhi was only set to release on November 23.
West has since explained the cause for the delay in his album release: he’s going to “Africa” to complete the album, according to TMZ.
Here are the best Twitter reactions and memes in response to West’s confusing album timeline.
Twitter Reacts With Memes & Hilarious Responses to ‘Yandhi’ Delay
