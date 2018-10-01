Twitter Reacts to Kanye West’s ‘Yandhi’ Album Delay

On Saturday night, Kanye West’s latest album, ‘Yandhi’, was set to drop after his performance on Saturday Night Live. But shortly after the performance, Kim Kardashian West tweeted out that Yandhi was only set to release on November 23.

West has since explained the cause for the delay in his album release: he’s going to “Africa” to complete the album, according to TMZ.

Here are the best Twitter reactions and memes in response to West’s confusing album timeline.

Twitter Reacts With Memes & Hilarious Responses to ‘Yandhi’ Delay

Man if I had to drop after the goodness that was Carter V, I'd delay my album too. Kanye knew Wayne would outsell but Wayne straight up DESTROYED CHARTS. pic.twitter.com/gedpRNrOAu — Michael Richardson (@Mr_MichaelRich) September 30, 2018

Well holy fucking shit, looks like we #YANDHI hunger strikin to feast on Thanksgiving? Doin me dirty @kanyewest https://t.co/ePJVsDs3Nq — AndrewBoivin (@DrewTheHobo) October 1, 2018

What that fuck is up @kanyewest , no what’d you say? What the fuck dude , release the damn album @nick_colletti #YANDHI pic.twitter.com/xL2bPiJxOJ — Brian Mcgovern (@Bmcgovern96) October 1, 2018

How are you gonna promote your album the whole month and then switch the date for almost 2 months after it was supposed to come out? @kanyewest #YANDHI pic.twitter.com/e26I6BCyWp — Andreina DeJesús (@IaMAndreina1) October 1, 2018

>still rides with kanye through all his MAGA bullshit

>patience is rewarded with announcement of new album

>he doesn't release it nor explains delay/announces new date pic.twitter.com/antJbuby9O — DP (@Dragonpiece) October 1, 2018

Kanye really pissing me off with this album delay. — larry (@HawaiianBryen) October 1, 2018