How to Stream & Listen to Twenty One Pilots’ ‘Trench’

T onight, Twenty One Pilots is dropping their fifth studio album Trench. The album has been preceded by a string of mysterious clues and an internet leak that preceded its official release by two days. The group released four singles in promotion of Trench, including “Jumpsuit”, “Nico and the Niners”, “Levitate” and “My Blood.”

How to Stream & Listen to Twenty One Pilots’ New Album

Trench will be made available on a number of streaming platforms at 9 p.m. Pacific time on Thursday or midnight Eastern time on Friday. We’ve listed the different platforms that the album will be released on, and the ways in which you can listen to them below.

Apple Music

You will be able to stream Twenty One Pilots’ new album on iTunes and Apple Music. If you have an Apple Music account, you can go into the app on your phone or tablet and set the notifications to alert you when the album is out. Click here to learn how.

If you don’t have an Apple Music account and want to try it out, you can click here to start a free 30-day trial. If you cancel during your trial period, you’ll continue to have access to the entire Apple Music catalog until the date that you would have been billed for the full price. The album is also available for pre-order on iTunes, which you can check out here.

Spotify

Based on the standard release schedule for Spotify, Trench will also be available to stream on the platform. If you don’t have a Spotify account, you can sign up for one here and pay only $0.99 for the first three months.

Tidal

Twenty One Pilots’ album will also be available to listen to on Tidal. The streaming service offers a free 30-day trial with Tidal Premium, which provides access to music videos and curated playlists.

There is also a free 30-day trial option for Tidal HiFi, which provides access to videos, playlists, and Lossless High Fidelity sound quality. Click here to sign up for either trial.

Preview

In June, group member Josh Dun sat down with Apple Music to discuss the inspiration for the new album and how the group went about choosing their singles. “We’ve had extensive conversations on all our songs and where they are, and what order to have people listen to things,” he said. “We kind of agreed for ‘Jumpsuit’ and ‘Nico,’ that these two really kind of were a nice bridge coming from where things left off with the last album, Blurryface.”

“I feel like having something that really connected the two albums together and really felt like a natural progression from where it was at before just made sense,” Dun added. “Not to say that the rest of the album sounds way different, but that one I think to us, really felt like it was the most connecting. I think within this one, there is a place from which to write, and I think it’s looming out a little bit from that character, and still learning about that character, but a little bit more into the story, if that makes sense.”

In a separate interview with Zane Lowe and Beats 1 Radio, Tyler Joseph added that spirituality was a huge aspect of the new album. “My faith is constantly playing a part in the music that I write,” he said. “What I believe about God and my faith is … very different from [my parents]. But I think it’s a lesson in knowing that what I believe is different from everyone.”

Joseph also spoke on the influence that other musicians have had on the group. “We see all these other bands around us,” he explained. “We’re trying to [see], should we do what they’re doing? Should we kind of try to follow their lead? And we decided, you know what, let’s just go underground. And we went underground.” Check out the full interview with Lowe above.