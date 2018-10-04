What Time Will T.I.’s ‘Dime Trap’ Be Released?

T.I.’s tenth studio album Dime Trap is set to be released at 9 p.m. Pacific time on Thursday and midnight Eastern time on Friday. If that is too late for you to stay awake, you can stream and listen to it at your convenience.

Generally, albums become available around midnight Eastern on streaming platforms like Apple Music and Spotify. This has been the case for T.I.’s previous releases, 2012’s Trouble Man: Heavy Is the Head and 2014’s Paperwork. On occasion, these platforms will throw a curveball at listeners.

‘Dime Trap’ Comes Out at Midnight Eastern Time

Take Kanye West’s album Yandhi for example. It was originally scheduled for release on Saturday, September 29, but it would up being delayed to November. A similar thing happened with Drake’s double album Scorpion. While it was released at the proper time on Apple Music, the album wasn’t made available until 3 a.m. EST for Spotify users.

T.I. has said that Dime Store will be a return to the gritty storytelling of beloved albums like 2003’s Trap Muzik and 2004’s Urban Legend. In an interview with Beats 1 Radio, the rapper also said that the album will touch on his marriage to Tiny Harris. “This was the first time I musically addressed some of the challenges and transgressions that I have had as a husband,” he explained.

T.I. Says the Album Will Address His Marital Struggles

“I’ve always kind of shied away from even speaking on those types of topics in my music,” T.I. added. “I felt like this is a time where the music is dope. I just felt that I had to lay it out, I had to put my cards face up on the table.” Speaking about the album as a whole, the rapper also said: “I think it’s just important to point out just all the incredible attention to detail that was paid on this project, from artwork to visuals to photo shoots to everything. Every particular category was attended to, you know what I’m saying. So I just hope that everybody else can appreciate it the way that we do.”

On September 29, T.I. released the tracklist for the album, which includes guest features from Meek Mill, Jeezy, Young Thug and Yo Gotti. T.I. also revealed that comedian Dave Chappelle will play a crucial role on Dime Trap, as he will be providing the rapper’s internal monologue between tracks.

The Album Features Meek Mill, Young Thug, Jeezy & More

1. Seasons (featuring Sam Hook)

2. Laugh At Em

3. Big Ol Drip (featuring WATCH THE DUCK)

4. Wraith (featuring Yo Gotti)

5. The Weekend (featurng Young Thug)

6. The Amazing Mr. F**k Up (featuring Victoria Monét)

7. At Least I Know (featuring Anderson .Paak)

8. What Can I Say

9. Jefe (featuring Meek Mill)

10. More & More (featuring Jeezy)

11. Pray for Me (featuring YFN Lucci)

12. Looking Back

13. Light Day

14. You (featuring Teyana Taylor)

15. Be There (featuring London Jae)

T.I. also released a trailer for Dime Trap on Instagram, which shows off the album artwork and has Chappelle saying things like “all my life, all I wanted to do was be great” and “everything I say is the truth…and that’s a lie…and that’s the motherf*cking truth.” Check out the full trailer below.