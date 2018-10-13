Where Was Hallmark’s ‘Under the Autumn Moon’ Filmed?

Hallmark is premiering another movie tonight, called Under the Autumn Moon. This one features a dude ranch and some really beautiful outdoor scenes and horseback rides. The movie stars Lindy Booth and Wes Brown. While you’re watching the movie, you will no doubt be wondering just where this movie was filmed. Read on for details.

Under the Autumn Moon was filmed just outside of beautiful Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada in August. Some of the adorable animals you see in the movie are from Six Pines Petting Farm. Winnipeg is the capital of Manitoba and is the eighth-largest census metropolitan area in Canada. It’s also Manitoba’s largest city.

The synopsis for the movie reads: “While visiting a dude ranch that is a potential acquisition for the outdoor adventure company she works for, Alex, an eager candidate for a big promotion discovers what matters most when she reignites her passion for the great outdoors; and becomes smitten with the ranch’s owner in the process.” In an interview with Seat 42F (named after the show Lost, when the site was first created), Brown said that the movie appealed to him because the story of a man trying to save a ranch that had generations of family history really appealed to him.

He told Seat 42F: “I always love filming location a lot more than in the studio. I am always going to Canada to shoot, and I had never been to Winnipeg before, so everything was falling right into place… It’s so incredibly green and this was a fall movie. I was told there was going to be some color corrections just to turn the leaves to Autumn colors.”

Booth, meanwhile, made a very special friend while she was filming:

She made friends with a llama too.

Another beloved co-star in the movie was Lulu Belle the horse:

And some really adorable goats:

Booth told Media Village about her co-stars: “I could have fallen in love with a goat — [in fact] I did fall in love with one. The goats in the film are so cute, along with the kittens and the llama. It was just so beautiful. In that environment, anyone could fall in love.”

She really loved filming this movie. She told Seat 42F: “If fans have any love for animals in the way I do, this is the Hallmark Fall Harvest movie for you. There’s so many lovely scenes with animals, and the horseback riding scenes were my favorite to shoot. … There’s goats and kittens and lamas. This is a menagerie movie. It was so much fun. And the fishing too. I loved being out on the lake. It was one of the most peaceful scenes I’ve ever shot. … All you heard was the water lapping, and the animals waking up, and the birds, and it was really special.”

She said the goats were particularly entertaining.

“I have never watched a group of men stand around and try to direct goats before, but I thought it was one of the funniest things I’ve ever seen in my life,” she told Seat 42F. “Watching people be like, ‘If we could just get the goats to sort of … I don’t know, maybe look a little more happy to see her…’ And I was like, ‘Guys, they’re goats. They’re not gonna do anything you tell them to do.’ … They gave me food to hold, so the goats would come to me. Well, of course, they were really aggressive about that, and jumped up on me, and almost knocked me over. And so I got good a stomach workout that day laughing. They were out of their mind crazy and adorable. I loved them.”

So where did these adorable animals come from? Many were courtesy of Six Pines Petting Farms. Six Pines posted on Facebook in September that their animals played a role in the movie.

You can see Six Pines’ entire album of photos above or at this link. They noted that their animals weren’t bothered at all by the camera nad crew.

Six Pines Petting Farm is an Agri-Tourism family-owned petting farm. So yes, you can visit the animals that starred in the movie yourself if you want. You can also hire the animals for your own event if you’re in the area.

READ NEXT: Where was Hallmark’s Falling for You Filmed?