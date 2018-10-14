Yella Beezy Shooting: Rapper Hospitalized After Being Shot at 12 Times

Yella Beezy has been wounded after being shot at 12 times during a drive-by shooting in the town of Lewisville, Texas. The Dallas Morning News reports that Beezy, born Deandre Conway, 26, was shot at around 3:30 a.m. on October 14. The rapper is reportedly in stable condition.

Beezy was driving north along the Sam Rayburn Tollway when a car pulled up alongside him and someone inside began letting off shots. Beezy was hit three times, according to the Morning News. Captain Dan Rochelle said that no motive is known for the shooting and the no arrests have been. The Morning News report adds that Beezy was alert and conscious when he was interviewed by detectives. The incident is being investigated by the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Lewisville Police Department, according to WFAA. Authorities have not offered a description of the vehicle or of any suspects.

Beezy Had Been in a Beef With Roylee Pate, Who Died Hours Before the Shooting

XXL Magazine’s report on the shooting mentions that Beezy had been in a beef with Dallas-area comedian Roylee Pate. A Facebook post from Dallas District says that Pate died on October 13 from a blood clot, two weeks after he had been shot.

One Critic Chalked Beezy’s Success Up to His ‘Old Fashioned Neighborhood Guy’ Demeanor

In May 2018, the New Yorker wrote that Beezy had produced a “series of slick, tightly coiled hip-hop tracks that have become regional hits.” That piece referred to Beezy’s style as making him sound like “he’s doing fine without” mainstream acclaim. The article goes on to say that his popularity is in part down to his “old-fashioned neighborhood guy” demeanor which included a haircut which is known in Texas as a “Dallas Shag.”

We can now confirm that rapper Yella Beezy — whose "That's On Me" single has become one of the biggest songs of the year and one of the biggest rap hits ever out of Dallas — was hospitalized after being shot last night. The good news: Our sources say he is expected to be OK. pic.twitter.com/KGEa96qP7o — Central Track (@Central_Track) October 14, 2018

That same month, the Fader wrote that Beezy was the “living breathing epitome of Dallas rap right now.” The rapper lives south of I-30, the highway that divides Dallas. Beezy’s most popular song on his YouTube channel is the song, “That’s On Me.”

Beezy Had Recently Signed to the Lable Helmed by Disgraced CEO L.A. Reid

A few days before he was wounded, Beezy was the subject of a Rolling Stone feature. The music bible said that Beezy was signed to Hitco, an indie label helmed by former major label CEO L.A. Reid. Beezy told the magazine about signing with Reid, “I wanted to be bigger than where I was. I actually want to be somebody.” Beezy went to talk about opening for Beyonce and Jay-Z at the AT&T Stadium in his hometown saying, “They told me, we don’t have nothing for such-and-such date, we want you to perform at the Beyoncé concert. In Dallas they just used to me; they more numb to it. I ain’t from Houston, so it’s like another star comin’ in [when I play there]. That s*** was even more crazy.”

READ NEXT: Michigan School Teachers Admit to Being Porn Stars on the Side