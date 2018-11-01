Alice in Chains Release ‘Never Fade’ Music Video to Followup ‘The One You Know’

Alice in Chains has released the official video for the song “Never Fade,” a track from the band’s sixth studio album, Rainier Fog, which arrived in August this year.

“The ‘Never Fade’ video is a continuation of ‘The One You Know,'” said Alice in Chains vocalist and guitarist William DuVall, according to Blabbermouth. “The full story will gradually be revealed. For now, check out what we love to do best — play live and tell a story with our music.”

The video continues the dark, sinister storyline from “The One You Know,” veering from an alien attack to a violent home invasion, complete with mysterious, extra-terrestrial body fluid and other disturbing imagery. Check out the video below.

DuVall told Kerrang! in an interview that “Never Fade” was inspired by late Alice in Chains vocalist Layne Staley, late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell, and his grandmother.

“I think there was some residue from the past lingering, but the ghosts were benevolent, they were there to help, not hinder,” DuVall explained. “I wrote the lyrics to the song ‘Never Fade’right there in Studio X. I thought, ‘I’m not leaving this room until I chase this song down.’ I sang about the history, all the songs that had been written, all the arguments among bands and discussions about the future.” He continued: “I was thinking about my grandmother, who’d just died a few months earlier; thinking about Layne Staley, thinking about [Soundgarden’s] Chris Cornell, who’d just passed a month before – just letting it wash over, and at the end, I walked out into the dawn and felt I’d had a significant spiritual experience. It couldn’t have happened anywhere else.”

According to Blabbermouth, Studio X, formerly known as Bad Animals, was where Alice in Chains recorded its last album with Staley on vocals in 1995 and where the group returned to work on Rainier Fog.

To watch both videos back-to-back, check out the video for “The One You Know” below.

“Never Fade” is Alice in Chains’ third single from Rainier Fog, following “The One You Know” and “So Far Under.” The album is their first since The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here, released in 2013. Rainer Fog peaked at Number 12 on the Billboard 200.

