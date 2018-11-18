Big Mouth Renewed for Season 3 on Netflix

Big Mouth, Netflix’s uncomfortably hilarious, raunchy adult cartoon centered around children dealing with the throes of puberty and coming of age, has been renewed for a third season, the show announced on Saturday.

A video with clips from the prior seasons was released on Twitter to announce the third season’s renewal, and is just as awkward as fans of the show expects it to be. Captioned “puberty gets even messier,” the video promises a third season in 2019.

Puberty gets even messier.#BigMouth Season 3 is coming to @netflix in 2019. pic.twitter.com/vd1CpHg9L6 — Big Mouth (@bigmouth) November 17, 2018

The animated comedy series, which hails from real-life best friends Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg and their awkward experiences with puberty, follows a group of middle school kids who are trying to navigate the glorious and relatable nightmare that comes with growing up. The show covers everything from girls getting their first menstrual cycle and boys waiting desperately for pubic hair, to divorcing parents, sexual education classes and body image shame. Season 2 debuted on Oct. 5.

The show features John Mulaney, Jason Mantzoukas, Jordan Peele, Fred Armisen, Jenny Slate, and Jessi Klein, who all returned for the second season, along with newcomers Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin), who plays a new girl named Gina (the first girl in school to develop breasts), and David Thewlis (Wonder Woman), who plays the role of the infamous Shame Wizard, the mortal enemy of the Hormone Monster.

Kroll, Goldberg, and screenwriter-directors Mark Levin and Jennifer Flackett co-created and executive produce the series, which is a Netflix production. The show really revolves around the writers’ experiences growing up, and the writers take the time to include their own embarrassing moments of puberty.

“Whenever we interviewed a writer for the show we’d always say, ‘Tell us about what it was like when you had your first period, or what it was like when you were caught masturbating,’” Levin said during a PaleyFest panel for the show last year. “That was the litmus test because they had to be able to freely open up. We made the room a really safe place where everyone could talk about that.”

Season one and two are available to binge on Netflix, so fans can get caught up just in time for season three, which will likely air in fall of 2019.

READ NEXT: Deadpool 2 Being Re-Released in a PG-13 Version for Christmas