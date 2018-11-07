Donald Trump Forgets Who Lil Jon Is: Twitter Reacts

President Donald Trump turned heads on Wednesday afternoon when he told the press that he had never heard of rapper Lil Jon. Trump was asked about accusations of racism, including Lil Jon’s claim that he called him an “Uncle Tom,” but the President denied ever knowing him, despite featuring him on his show Celebrity Apprentice.
“I don’t know who Lil Jon is,” Trump stated, before a reporter explained that Jon was on the show in 2011 and 2013. “Oh, he was?” Trump asked. “OK. Oh, I see. I don’t know… I would never do that, and I don’t use racist remarks, and you know what, if I did, you would’ve known about it.” The President reiterated his stance, saying: “I have never used racist remarks.”
Trump Denies Ever Knowing Lil Jon During a White House Press Conference
The confusion over Trump’s remarks have led to a series of memes and gifs on Twitter and other forms of social media. Many revolve around the fact that Trump has interacted with Lil Jon on several occasions, and the two have even posed for photos together. Trump just said I don’t know who Lil Jon is,” wrote one user. “Here’s a picture of them.” Check them out below.
Several Memes Used Lil Jon’s Signature ‘What!?’ Catchphrase
Other users used Lil Jon’s trademark catchphrases “Yeah!” and “What!?” for comedic purposes. Some repurposed it so as to suggest that’s how Trump reacted to the news that the rapper was on Celebrity Apprentice, while others used Jon’s energetic catchphrases to sum up the confusion that the rapper must have felt upon hearing that Trump didn’t know who he was.
Some users also pointed out the absurdity of Lil Jon being a main talking point during a White House press conference. Several gifs were used to express this, from confused NBA player Nick Young to an image of Stanley Hudson, the character played by Leslie David Baker on The Office, laughing in his chair.
The Rapper Confirms That Trump Called Him an ‘Uncle Tom’ During a Meeting
Lil Jon addressed the “Uncle Tom” incident involving Trump in a statement shared to Twitter in 2016. “When this ‘Uncle Tom’ incident happened on Celebrity Apprentice in the boardroom several of my cast mates and I addressed Mr. Trump immediately when we heard the comment,” he wrote. “I can’t say if he knew what he was actually saying or not, but he did stop using that term once we explained (its) offensiveness.”
“I can’t say if he knew what he was actually saying or not,” Jon continued. “But he did stop using that term once we explained its offensiveness. I also want to be clear that I don’t agree with many of the statements Mr. Trump has said during his current run for president.” Check out the full statement below.
