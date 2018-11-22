Hallmark’s ‘Christmas at the Palace’ Movie: Cast, Time, Photos & Discussion

Tonight, Hallmark is premiering its latest Christmas movie called Christmas at the Palace. The movie premieres on Thursday, November 22 at 8 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Central.) Yes, that means you get to watch a Thanksgiving night movie after your big meal! But don’t worry, if you miss it the movie will have reruns airing many other nights in November and December. Read on for more about the movie and to see photos and cast details. Once you’ve finished the movie, join our discussion in the comments and let us know what you thought.

Tonight’s movie airs at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. If you miss tonight’s airing, you can catch reruns airing in November and December. Just visit Hallmark’s webpage here and click on “Showtimes” to get a pulldown menu of all the next showings.

To find out what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you.

The synopsis reads: “Katie, a former professional ice skater (Patterson), is hired by the king of San Senova, Alexander, to help his daughter in a Christmas ice skating performance. As Katie spends time in the castle and with the king, she and Alex begin to develop feelings for each other and ultimately fall in love. But will the tradition-loving people of San Senova allow their king to make a foreigner their queen?”

Another synopsis reads: “Choreographer Katie and skater Jessica are performing in San Senova, when Katie bumps into Alexander unaware he’s Royalty. As sparks between them ignite, Katie and Alexander become close, and Katie helps Christina get over her fears. But Katie has her own fears to face, like skating for an injured Jessica and falling for a King.”

Merritt Patterson stars as Katie. Her other credits include Ravenswood, The Royals, Life Unexpected, Motive, The Art of More, Supernatural, Kyle XY, Radio Rebel, Iron Golem, Bad Date Chronicles, A Royal Winter, Percy Jackson & the Olympians, and more. She was Cynthia Applewhite in Unbroken: Path to Redemption. She recently starred last year in Hallmark’s The Christmas Cottage.

Brittany Bristow stars as Jessica. She’s a Canadian actress who’s been acting since she was six. Her credits include Saul: The Journey to Damascus, Wildlife Quest: Season 2, and five Hallmark movies. She recently starred in Love on Safari with Lacey Chabert.

Andrew Cooper stars as King Alexander. His credits include Damnation (starring as Townsperson), The Way, The Royals (Beck/Lord Twysden Beckwith II), Silent Witness, and Citizen Khan. He recently had a lead role in Hallmark’s Royal Hearts, which premiered in February.

Nicholas Banks stars as Nicholas. His other credits include Seat 25, Someone You Thought You Knew, Molly’s Game, The Dark Side of the Sun, Kingsman: The Secret Service, Law & Order: UK, and more.

Also starring in the movie are:

Geraldine Fitzgerald (Aunt Patricia)

India Fowler (Princess Christina)

Esh Alladi (Doctor)

Antonio Aakeel (Clerk)

Ingrid Pricop (Double Christina)

Here are some more photos to get you in the Christmas spirit.

Here’s what’s coming up on Hallmark‘s original Christmas movies: Nov. 23 brings Pride, Prejudice, and Mistletoe. Nov. 24 brings Christmas Everlasting (Hallmark Hall of Fame.) Nov. 25 brings A Shoe Addict’s Christmas.

Then for December we have a lot more original, new movies. On Dec. 1 we have Mingle All the Way, then Dec. 2 brings A Majestic Christmas, Dec. 8 is Homegrown Christmas, Dec. 9 is Welcome to Christmas, Dec. 15 is Entertaining Christmas, Dec. 16 is A Gingerbread Romance, Dec. 22 is Jingle Around the Clock, Dec. 23 is Christmas Made to Order, Dec. 25 is When Calls the Heart Christmas, and Dec. 29 is A Midnight Kiss.

Wondering where tonight’s movie was filmed? Check out Heavy’s story about the exotic location here.

Now that you’ve seen the movie, let other viewers know what you thought about it in the comments below.

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s complete Countdown to Christmas movie schedule for November.