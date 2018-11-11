Hallmark’s ‘Christmas in Love’ Movie: Cast, Discussion, Times & Photos

Tonight, Hallmark will be airing a brand new Countdown to Christmas movie called Christmas in Love. The movie stars Brooke D’Orsay, Daniel Lissing, and Mary-Margaret Humes. After you read all about this movie and watch it, come back and share any comments or questions that you may have in our comments section below.

Tonight’s movie airs at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. If you miss tonight’s airing, it will air again on Nov. 15 at 10 p.m. Eastern, Nov. 17 at 2 p.m., Nov. 20 at 6 p.m., Nov. 23 at 12 p.m., Nov. 26 at 8 a.m., Dec. 1 at 4 p.m., Dec. 10 at 8 a.m., Dec. 15 at 12 p.m., Dec. 19 at 10 p.m., and Dec. 25 at 8 a.m.

The synopsis reads: “Ellie Hartman (D’Orsay) is an aspiring crafter working in her small town’s bakery making famous Christmas Kringles. When the new, big-city CEO Nick Carlingson (Lissing) visits the bakery, he arrives filled with modernization ideas destined to lay off many employees. During his visit, Ellie is to teach Nick how to make a Kringle, and determined to show him it’s the people who make the business a success, not machines. Nick meets more of the employees and townspeople, visits the food bank and begins to see all the kindness that is shared, and he begins to soften — though not convinced automation isn’t better. Struggling with chasing her own entrepreneurial dreams, Ellie begins to fall for Nick but not before feeling betrayed when she inadvertently sees Nick’s laptop filled with automation plans. When Nick finally tells the employees his future ideas for the company, Ellie must decide if she should trust him, but more importantly, whether to take a leap of faith in making her own dreams come true.”

Brooke D’Orsay stars as Ellie Hartman. Last year she starred in the delightful movie Miss Christmas on Hallmark. She’s best known for playing Paige Collins in Royal Pains. She also has starred on 9JKL, Happy Hour, Gary Unmarried, and Two and a Half Men as Ashton Kutcher’s recurring love interest. She’s also starred in Drop Dead Diva. How I Met Your Mother, The Big Bang Theory, Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle, King’s Ransom, Room 10, and the Hallmark movies June and January and How to Fall in Love.

Daniel Lissing stars as Nick Carlingson. Hallmark fans might know Lissing best from his role as Jack Thornton on When Calls the Heart. He has many other credits to his name, including Last Resort, Crownies (Conrad), The Cure, John Doe, Cops: LAC, Out of the Blue, Home and Away, Packed to the Rafters, and more. He’s also a singer/songwriter who is quite popular in Australia.

Mary-Margaret Humes stars as Grace Hartman. Her many credits include History of the World: Part 1, Eerie Indiana, Dawson’s Creek (Gale Leery), The Stalking of Laurie Show, Luck, and she’s guest starred in hundreds of episodic TV shows.

Also starring in the movie are:

David Keeley (Richard Hartman)

Jamie Spilchuk (Carl North)

Carolina Bartczak (Haley Ellis)

Jonathan Whittaker (Jack Carlingson)

Lori Hallier (Marian Carlingson)

Marty Moreau (Hal)

Sabryn Rock (Donna)

Diane Johnstone (Violet)

Donno Mitoma (Dave)

Michaela Boutros-Ghali (Michaela)

Chris Renaud (Christmas Caroler #1)

Telysa Chandler (Christmas Caroler #2)

Joanne Polack (Christmas Caroler #3)

Justin James Remeikis (Christmas Caroler #4)

Here’s what’s coming up on Hallmark‘s original Christmas movies: November 17 brings Christmas at Graceland. Nov. 18 brings Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa. Nov. 21 brings Christmas at Grand Valley. Nov. 22 brings Christmas at the Palace. Nov. 23 brings Pride, Prejudice, and Mistletoe. Nov. 24 brings Christmas Everlasting (Hallmark Hall of Fame.) Nov. 25 brings A Shoe Addict’s Christmas.

The for December we have a lot more original, new movies. On Dec. 1 we have Mingle All the Way, then Dec. 2 brings A Majestic Christmas, Dec. 8 is Homegrown Christmas, Dec. 9 is Welcome to Christmas, Dec. 15 is Entertaining Christmas, Dec. 16 is A Gingerbread Romance, Dec. 22 is Jingle Around the Clock, Dec. 23 is Christmas Made to Order, Dec. 25 is When Calls the Heart Christmas, and Dec. 29 is A Midnight Kiss.

