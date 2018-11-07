‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’ S14: When Will the Show Return?

Tonight is the season 13 finale of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, but don’t worry, the show will be coming back for at least one more season, which will tie it with The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet as the longest-running live-action comedy series in television history.

According to the It’s Always Sunny wiki, season 14 is expected to air in the winter of 2019 on FXX. An official start date or episode count have not been released.

“If anyone doubts the power of a camcorder and a dream, just look at It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, which was a DIY backyard pilot when Rob [McElhenney], Charlie [Day] and Glenn [Howerton] brought it to FX and will go down in TV history as one of the most loved and enduring comedies,” FX Networks wrote upon greenlighting season 14. “Few shows make it this far or have such devoted fans, and we owe it all to the creative vision and great humor of the creators and cast who keep Sunny fresh and inventive every season.”

In an interview with The Wrap, Charlie Day revealed that the FXX series is aiming for at least one more season in order to break the record. Day, who also co-writes many of the episodes, assured fans that the cast are determined to keep the show going.

“You definitely get Season 13, which we’re making right now, and Season 14, which we’re contracted to do, and then beyond that, it’ll be up to FX,” Day explained. “But I think 15 is the record for a comedy, so I imagine we’ll all want to hold the record for the longest-running comedy in America. Fifteen would be the record for the longest live-action comedy, so we’ll probably try and break that record if we can.”

The comedian also spoke on the status of Howerton’s character Dennis, who was anticipated to have a smaller role in season 13. “It’s top secret, I can’t say anything,” he teased. “But I can say that the fans should feel hopeful. The fans should feel hopeful that they’ll see some more Dennis. There’s been discussions.”

In a separate interview, Day spoke on the delay between seasons 12 and 13, and whether the cast would take a similar break before starting season 14. “That was a product of us being busy, but also of us wanting to get the show back on in the fall,” he told Collider. “WE got into this pattern where we would shoot the show in the summer, and then we would just sit on those episodes until January. A lot happens in the world, in six months, and we didn’t want to be writing things that were so far behind what was happening in the world.”

Speaking with the Hollywood Reporter, Kaitlin Olsen, who plays Dee, said that it was important to focus on the quality of episodes rather than the quantity. “I certainly have moments where I think, ‘How much of it can we keep doing?'” she said. “But then every time we get together and make this show in what seems like a little bubble, by the time we’re done, it’s rewarding to look back on a season and give it to the fans. I’m still enjoying making the show, so who knows how long.”