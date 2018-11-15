Jill Scott: “People Get Splendidly Laid After My Shows”

Jill Scott says that her live shows help her fans get laid.

Oh my!

Scott has been trending all week after a video of her imitating performing oral sex with a microphone went viral.

WARNING: VIDEO IS NOT SUITABLE FOR YOUNG CHILDREN

Scott has never been ashamed of her sexuality:

On Twitter she said: “Hi. I sing/act out all kinds of stories. You should cum to my shows. After a Jill Scott show, most people get splendidly laid by whoever they came with # iftheydontFitup # stopfrontinusuckdicktoo They also usually go on 2happier, more productive, focused, wealthy lives.

Per Loop News:

Scott has never been shy of expressing her sexuality especially in her music and in response to the viral video that had social media lit over the past few days, she reminded commentators of exactly who she is.

“Good morning Love Village & welcome newbies. I don’t know who tweeted that snippet but they didn’t capture the point. There’s good intention in everything I do, particularly for couples. I’ve BEEN me baby. ALL of me. Check the discography. Peace,” she wrote in one Twitter post.

Appearing on the Joe Budden Podcast, Scott made her first public comments about the video.

Joe Budden and Jill Scott’s chat can be heard via Spotify. The chat begins at the 87-minute mark.

Scott weighed in: “It’s for different purposes each time,” Scott told Joe Budden.

“That time was about the things you want to do but you have to save them for the right person. Not everyone can get your A game, you know?”

“This is what I do. I tell stories, I sing songs, I play music that invigorates, it sometimes stills people, sometimes I see them crying. Its a range of emotions, you just have to be there.”

For those tardy to the party, Jill Scott is more than just a viral video. The singer/actress/songwriter hit the scene in 2000 with her debut, Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol. 1, which went platinum. Scott followed up that success with Beautifully Human: Words and Sounds Vol. 2 in 2004 and The Real Thing: Words and Sounds Vol. 3 in 2007.