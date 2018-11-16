50 Cent, Nas & Other Rappers React to Kim Porter’s Death

Hours after the ex-girlfriend of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs died in her Los Angeles home, rappers and other celebrities took to social media to pay tribute to her and express their condolences to her family. Porter, who was 47, drew the praise of Diddy affiliates and peers like Missy Elliott, Swizz Beatz, and 50 Cent.

The latter to to Twitter to write: “R.I.P. Kim Porter and I send my condolences to her friends and family. She was loved and will be missed dearly. I know Puff is hit right now, he loved her for real, soul mate type sh*t. Chin up puff, Positive vibes only.”

R.I.P to Kim Porter, I send my condolences to her friends and family. She was loved and will be missed dearly. I know Puff is hit right now, he loved her for real, soul mate type shit. Chin up puff, Positive vibes only. pic.twitter.com/bck6eDal0M — 50cent (@50cent) November 15, 2018

This is so heartbreaking😥 Lord please give her kids & her whole family strength 😥🙏🏾https://t.co/vJprHqw0ZZ — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) November 15, 2018

Rappers Took to Instagram to Pay Their Respects to Porter & Her Family

Missy Elliott retweeted an article about Porter’s death with the caption: “This is so heartbreaking. Lord please give her kids & her whole family strength.” Nas, who famously collaborated with Diddy on the 1999 single “Hate Me Now”, posted a photo of Porter on his Instagram with the message: “Rest In Paradise the Coolest Beautiful Queen Kim Porter. Condolences to The Porter & Combs Family. Rest high up Sis.”

Def Jam Co-Founder Russell Simmons Send His Prayers to Diddy & His Children

Legendary Def Jam mogul Russell Simmons also took to Instagram with a photo of Porter and a written tribute. “I’m just waking to this, There are no emojis no words but still i will try to speak,” he wrote. “My heart is broken, I pray now for Kim’s swift rise to the kingdom, she is free from the trappings of the flesh, she is an angel now. So now i can only pray for some comfort and peace for her beautiful children and for Sean.”

“I pray for all of her extended family here on earth i have loved this women for almost 30 Years,” Simmons added. “She was an angel and a queen. At this time We must remember our respective spiritual beliefs God took her out of suffering and into pure freedom, into heaven… She has achieved the ultimate Goal.” Check out additional tributes from Joe Budden, ?uestlove, Swizz Beatz and TV host Wendy Williams below.

RIP Kim Porter smh — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) November 15, 2018

I just heard the sad news about Kim Porter. My condolences to Diddy and Kim's families. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/JkFfk1lDXN — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) November 15, 2018

Yo man…. heart goes out to the family https://t.co/XXsO3W7Cag — Questlove (In E flat) (@questlove) November 15, 2018

Totally shocked. Kim Porter has left us. Too young. Nothing but memories of her, my lil bro and I goofing around in the lab with Al B. Heartfelt prayers/condolences to the family especially the kids. Sad. — Tevin Campbell (@tevincampbelll) November 15, 2018

Porter’s Cause of Death Has Yet to Be Determined

R&B singer Tevin Campbell took Porter’s death as an opportunity to reflect on the times he spent working with her and her boyfriend at the time, Al B. Sure! “Totally shocked. Kim Porter has left us,” he wrote. “Too young. Nothing but memories of her, my lil bro and I goofing around in the lab with Al B. Heartfelt prayers/condolences to the family especially the kids. Sad.”

Porter was found dead in her home on Friday afternoon, after first responders were called to her home regarding a potential cardiac arrest. TMZ reports that the model may have possibly been suffering from flu-related symptoms related to pneumonia, but her cause of death remains unknown at this time. She’s survived by her eldest son Quincy Brown, who she had with R&B singer Al B. Sure! and her three children with Diddy; Christian ‘King’ Combs and twins Jessie James Combs and D’Lila Star Combs.

