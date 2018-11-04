MTV EMAs 2018 Time & Channel

The 2018 MTV Europe Music Awards, mostly known as the EMAs, airs tonight in the U.S. It’s a time to celebrate music and enjoy performances from some of the biggest artists in the industry today. Read on below for the rundown on when the show airs, how to watch it online, who is performing and more.
MTV EMA 2018 TIME & DATE: In the U.S., the MTV EMAs take place on November 4, 2018, and air from 7 – 9:05 p.m. ET/PT.
MTV EMA 2018 CHANNEL: The show will air on the MTV network. Be sure to check with your TV provider (ie. FIOS, Xfinity, etc.) to find out the channel number for MTV in your area.
HOW TO WATCH MTV EMAS 2018 ONLINE: For those who do not have cable TV, MTV UK has reported that the show will air via www.mtvema.com. Further instructions on how to watch the show online can be found here.
MTV EMA 2018 HOST: Actress and music artist Hailee Steinfeld is this year’s host.
MTV EMA 2018 PERFORMERS: Host Hailee Steinfeld is set to perform at the awards. Along with her, is a lineup of A-list performers and emerging artists including Nicki Minaj, Janet Jackson, Halsey, Rosalía, Panic! at the Disco, Alessia Cara, Marshmello, Little Mix, Bebe Rexha, Jason Derulo, David Guetta, Bastille, Anne-Marie, and Jack & Jack.
MTV EMAS 2018 PRESENTERS: The presenters include Jourdan Dunn, Terry Crews, Lindsay Lohan, Anitta, Debby Ryan, Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross, Michael Peña and Diego Luna.
MTV EMAS 2018 NOMINEES: Janet Jackson is this year’s Global Icon Award recipient. Read on for the nominees in some of the bigger categories at the 2018 MTV EMAs.
Best Song
Ariana Grande — “No Tears Left to Cry”
Bebe Rexha (featuring Florida Georgia Line) — “Meant to Be”
Camila Cabello (featuring Young Thug) — “Havana”
Drake – “God’s Plan”
Post Malone (featuring 21 Savage) — “Rockstar”
Best Video
Ariana Grande — “No Tears Left to Cry”
Camila Cabello (featuring Young Thug) — “Havana”
Childish Gambino — “This Is America”
Lil Dicky (featuring Chris Brown) – “Freaky Friday”
The Carters — “APESHIT”
Best Artist
Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
Drake
Dua Lipa
Post Malone
Best New
Anne-Marie
Bazzi
Hayley Kiyoko
Jessie Reyez
Best Pop
Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
Dua Lipa
Hailee Steinfeld
Shawn Mendes
Best Hip-Hop
Drake
Eminem
Migos
Nicki Minaj
Travis Scott
Best Rock
5 Seconds of Summer
Foo Fighters
Imagine Dragons
Muse
U2
Best Alternative
Fall Out Boy
Panic! at the Disco
The 1975
Thirty Seconds to Mars
Twenty One Pilots
Best Electronic
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Marshmello
Martin Garrix
The Chainsmokers
Best Live
Ed Sheeran
Muse
P!nk
Shawn Mendes
The Carters
Best Push
PRETTYMUCH
Why Don’t We
Grace VanderWaal
Bishop Briggs
Superorganism
Jessie Reyez
Hayley Kiyoko
Lil Xan
Sigrid
Chloe x Halle
Bazzi
Jorja Smith
Best Look
Cardi B
Dua Lipa
Migos
Nicki Minaj
Post Malone
Biggest Fans
BTS
Camila Cabello
Selena Gomez
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
The Generation Change nominees are Sonita Alizadeh, Hauwa Ojeifo, Xiuhtezcatl “X” Martinez, Mohamad Al Jounde, and Ellen Jones. According to Teen Vogue, the Generation Change Award honors young activists “with issues ranging from LGBTQ+ rights and mental health to the environment and children’s rights.” This is the first time that the show will launch this award.
No Comments
Discuss on Facebook