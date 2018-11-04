MTV EMAs 2018 Time & Channel

The 2018 MTV Europe Music Awards, mostly known as the EMAs, airs tonight in the U.S. It’s a time to celebrate music and enjoy performances from some of the biggest artists in the industry today. Read on below for the rundown on when the show airs, how to watch it online, who is performing and more.

MTV EMA 2018 TIME & DATE: In the U.S., the MTV EMAs take place on November 4, 2018, and air from 7 – 9:05 p.m. ET/PT.

MTV EMA 2018 CHANNEL: The show will air on the MTV network. Be sure to check with your TV provider (ie. FIOS, Xfinity, etc.) to find out the channel number for MTV in your area.

HOW TO WATCH MTV EMAS 2018 ONLINE: For those who do not have cable TV, MTV UK has reported that the show will air via www.mtvema.com. Further instructions on how to watch the show online can be found here.

MTV EMA 2018 HOST: Actress and music artist Hailee Steinfeld is this year’s host.

MTV EMA 2018 PERFORMERS: Host Hailee Steinfeld is set to perform at the awards. Along with her, is a lineup of A-list performers and emerging artists including Nicki Minaj, Janet Jackson, Halsey, Rosalía, Panic! at the Disco, Alessia Cara, Marshmello, Little Mix, Bebe Rexha, Jason Derulo, David Guetta, Bastille, Anne-Marie, and Jack & Jack.

MTV EMAS 2018 PRESENTERS: The presenters include Jourdan Dunn, Terry Crews, Lindsay Lohan, Anitta, Debby Ryan, Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross, Michael Peña and Diego Luna.

MTV EMAS 2018 NOMINEES: Janet Jackson is this year’s Global Icon Award recipient. Read on for the nominees in some of the bigger categories at the 2018 MTV EMAs.

Best Song

Ariana Grande — “No Tears Left to Cry”

Bebe Rexha (featuring Florida Georgia Line) — “Meant to Be”

Camila Cabello (featuring Young Thug) — “Havana”

Drake – “God’s Plan”

Post Malone (featuring 21 Savage) — “Rockstar”

Best Video

Ariana Grande — “No Tears Left to Cry”

Camila Cabello (featuring Young Thug) — “Havana”

Childish Gambino — “This Is America”

Lil Dicky (featuring Chris Brown) – “Freaky Friday”

The Carters — “APESHIT”

Best Artist

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello

Drake

Dua Lipa

Post Malone

Best New

Anne-Marie

Bazzi

Hayley Kiyoko

Jessie Reyez

Best Pop

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello

Dua Lipa

Hailee Steinfeld

Shawn Mendes

Best Hip-Hop

Drake

Eminem

Migos

Nicki Minaj

Travis Scott

Best Rock

5 Seconds of Summer

Foo Fighters

Imagine Dragons

Muse

U2

Best Alternative

Fall Out Boy

Panic! at the Disco

The 1975

Thirty Seconds to Mars

Twenty One Pilots

Best Electronic

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Marshmello

Martin Garrix

The Chainsmokers

Best Live

Ed Sheeran

Muse

P!nk

Shawn Mendes

The Carters

Best Push

PRETTYMUCH

Why Don’t We

Grace VanderWaal

Bishop Briggs

Superorganism

Jessie Reyez

Hayley Kiyoko

Lil Xan

Sigrid

Chloe x Halle

Bazzi

Jorja Smith

Best Look

Cardi B

Dua Lipa

Migos

Nicki Minaj

Post Malone

Biggest Fans

BTS

Camila Cabello

Selena Gomez

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

The Generation Change nominees are Sonita Alizadeh, Hauwa Ojeifo, Xiuhtezcatl “X” Martinez, Mohamad Al Jounde, and Ellen Jones. According to Teen Vogue, the Generation Change Award honors young activists “with issues ranging from LGBTQ+ rights and mental health to the environment and children’s rights.” This is the first time that the show will launch this award.