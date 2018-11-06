Rappers Who Voted In the Midterm Elections [PHOTOS]

Today is election day, and like the rest of the nation, popular rappers and singers took to the polls to vote and to encourage others to vote as well. Everyone from Travis Scott and T.I. to Lil Yachty and John Legend jumped online to spread voter awareness, and to prove that they’re doing their part.

Scott, a native of Houston, has been vocal in his support for Texas senatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke. “All the kids, we just need to go out, hit these polls,” he told a crowd of O’Rourke supporters at a Houston rally. “We can change the world, man.” Scott reposted a video of the rally with the caption: “Starts with the yungins.” O’Rourke responded to the rapper on Twitter, writing “Houston’s @trvisXX and @ArianFoster! Big thanks to both.”

Several Rap & R&B Artists Have Urged Their Fans to Vote

R&B singer John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen also got in the voting spirit, as per Twitter. Teigen responded to a tweet by Kamala Harris by writing: “I did but I didn’t get a sticker because it was by mail. Needless to say I am not thrilled and am feeling rather left out. Please kamala, I beg you to make sure all future voters get a sticker so no one else has to feel what I’m feeling, right now.”

Teigen also tweeted at Legend, joking that he threw away the sticker she received as proof of her vote. “ummmm @johnlegend did you throw away my fucking sticker??” Check out the original tweets below.

I did but I didn’t get a sticker because it was by mail. Needless to say I am not thrilled and am feeling rather left out. Please kamala, I beg you to make sure all future voters get a sticker so no one else has to feel what I’m feeling, right now https://t.co/KE5V8bU7D7 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 6, 2018

ummmm @johnlegend did you throw away my fucking sticker?? https://t.co/5SMAaeDU3w — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 6, 2018

Meek Mill encouraged Floridians to vote on Election Day, imploring them to vote Democrat Andrew Gillium for governor of Florida. The Philly rapper also posted a video that spotlights Gillium’s plans for criminal reform with caption: “FLORIDA we need you to come out full force tomorrow for @andrewgillum.” Plies also urged fans to “Vote! Vote! Vote!” below.

Lil Yachty, a native of Atlanta, took to Twitter to spread support for Stacey Abrams. “Man I know I haven’t said too much about politics,” he wrote. “But to all my fans out there in Georgia of age I neeeeeed you all to go vote.”

It’s suuuuuper important,” Yachty added. “I’m with @staceyabrams ! #stacyabrams slattt!” Other rappers have also co-signed Abrams, who is running for Governor of Georgia.

T.I. & Diddy Have Voiced Their Support for Georgia Candidate Stacey Abrams

T.I., who’s been vocal about his political leanings in the past, took to Instagram to the importance of voting. “We need you to show up and show out!!! Vote for the smartest, most qualified, fair and decent nominee on the ballot. @staceyabrams 4 Governor!!!! Life as we know it in our great state depends on it!!!!” he wrote. Jermaine Dupri and Diddy have also publicly supported her throughout her campaign, with the latter going as far as to explain why on his Twitter. Watch the full video below.

“Attention Georgia; attention ATL. This is ya boy Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs making it official: I officially endorse, cosign and pledge my support behind Stacey Abrams, running for Governor of Georgia,” he said. “This will make her the first black woman Governor—and it’s not just because of that. it’s because she’s for the people; she’s behind the people. But right now, she needs the people.”

Attention Georgia!!! I’m officially endorsing @staceyabrams for Governor. She is without a doubt the right person for the job. But the only way this can happen is if you get out and vote. Let your voice be heard, don’t let anything stop you from voting!! IT’S TIME TO FIGHT BACK. pic.twitter.com/BkaHsEK1kd — Diddy (@Diddy) November 4, 2018

Pharrell Williams, who recently made headlines for sending a cease-and-desist to President Trump for playing his song “Happy” at political events, also articulated his thoughts on Twitter.

Joining him in his Twitter outreach was Wale, Chance The Rapper, Trina and Common, who told young voters that “We have the power to change the course of history if we all show up and #vote.” “This is our Time. This is our Moment. Let’s make History,” he added in a separate tweet. Check out all additional reactions below.

It’s the day before #ElectionDay and I want to talk to YOU! Make a plan to vote and you could get a phone call from me during the #TelethonForAmerica powered by @WhenWeAllVote. Watch live TONIGHT at 9pm ET / 6pm PT at https://t.co/fKKrGl5C2r. pic.twitter.com/Np9CGmLJXw — Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) November 5, 2018

Tomorrow, we have the power to change the course of history if we all show up and #Vote. — COMMON (@common) November 5, 2018

Amara for Mayor — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) October 16, 2018

The president has spoken https://t.co/qC8b75rLUK — Wale (@Wale) November 4, 2018