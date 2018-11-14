Swae Lee Death Hoax Surfaces, But Rapper Is Still Alive

Swae Lee is not dead, despite some confusion on social media and a fake report claiming that the rapper died on Monday, November 12. Where as some trusting fans believed the rumor, others were more skeptical of the reports, especially given that no major news networks picked up the story.

Many fans expressed sadness over the possibility of Lee’s death on Twitter. “Still can’t believe Swae Lee is dead,” wrote one user, while another tweeted out: “SWAE LEE DIED OMG NO THIS CANNOT BE HAPPENING WHAT HOW?! OMFG.” Others were quick to point out that the mistake may have stemmed from the fact that legendary comic book artist Stan Lee died on Monday, and the similarity between his name and Swae Lee’s might’ve confused fans.

Swae Lee’s Death Hoax Was Confused With the Real Passing of Artist Stan Lee

“Someone on twitter dot com got stan lee and swae lee confused and thought that swae died and i saw the tweet that said SWAE LEE IS DEAD and tbh i need a whole entire day to recover from that half second feeling I had,” wrote an especially stressed out user. “I know damn well y’all ain’t been thinkin’ Swae Lee was dead, the whole time it was Stan Lee,” added another fan. Check out additional Twitter reactions below.

Swae Lee Was the Subject of a Death Hoax In November 2017

This is not the first time that Swae Lee, 23, has been the victim of a death hoax. Channel 24 News claimed that the “Black Beatles” rapper died in November 2017 as a result of a gunshot wound. “[Lee was] found in his flat with a bullet hole in his head,” the fake news site reported. “Police is speculating suicide of this young star of rap. He was fighting with depression and tons of haters on social media. His fans all over the world are now crying because of his death.”

Swae is the latest rapper to be the focus of a celebrity death hoax in 2018. 6ix9ine was thought to be dead when rap personality DJ Akademiks retweeted a post that read: “6ix9ine was just shot multiple times and is in critical conditions.” The bogus story appeared on the account of @FireLinehan, but was taken down once the news went viral.

Swae Lee Is the Latest Rapper to Connected to a Death Hoax In 2018

Akademiks quickly deleted the tweet and explained the confusion. “Yeah… I believe a app that had authorized access to Tweet on my account got hacked and they tweeted thru that to get to my acct,” he wrote. Read the full story below

Swae has also been vocal when it comes to paying tribute to rappers who have actually passed away. After hearing of Mac Miller’s death on September 7, he tweeted out: “Woke up to some bullsh*t RIP Mac Miller.” Swae also joined Skrillex, Lil Pump and for the track, was was one of the first posthumous releases to feature a verse from XXXTentacion. The track was posted on Instagram with the hashtag “#LLJ” which stands for “Long Live Jahseh.” XXXTentacion’s real name was Jahseh Onfroy.